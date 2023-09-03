Omaha Restaurant Week is back.

The 10-day event, Sept. 15-24, will feature nearly 30 restaurants. Each will offer a three-course meal for $30, $40 or $50 per person.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Participating restaurants, located across the metro area, are: 402 eat + drink; 712 eat + drink; A Foreign Taste; Benson Brewery; Cibo Vino; Copal; Dante; Dynamite Wood-Fired Grill; Elle’s Chinchorro; Gather; Herbe Sainte; Goose 120; J. Gilbert’s; Kinaara Indian Cuisine; Kona Grill; Le Voltaire; Mouth of the South; Modern Love; Pacific Eating House; Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill; Pitch; Stokin’ Goat; Stokes; Sullivan’s Steakhouse; Taxi’s Grille & Bar; Tussey’s; Twisted Fork and Wave Bistro.

You can find a breakdown by price point and a map of restaurant locations at visitomaha.com/restaurantweek. You can also follow Omaha Restaurant Week on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The meals are available only for customers who dine at the restaurants during the dinner hour. No take-outs. Beverages are included in some of the offers.

Ancho and Agave opens next week

The grand opening of Ancho and Agave at Village Pointe is set for Sept. 11.

It’s in the former location of Pier 1 Imports in the shopping center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The Omaha outlet is the third location of a restaurant that opened in Bloomington, Illinois, in 2019. The other one is in Middleton, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison.

Founders describe the menu as a modern approach to traditional cuisine, with items such as hickory bacon and goat cheese guacamole and tacos with unusual ingredients such as kung pao chicken.

Business hours aren’t yet posted on its website or its internet listing. The exact address of the restaurant is 17110 Davenport St. #114.

You can see a full menu at anchoandagave.com.

Honoring a local TV legend

Bronco’s at 120th and Pacific Streets is hosting “Super San Guinary Sunday for Carol” this weekend.

The event is in memory of 1970s Omaha newscaster Carol Scott, who was also the unofficial co-host of “Dr. San Guinary’s Creature Feature,” a longtime Saturday night horror film show on KMTV Channel 3.

Scott died of Parkinson’s Disease in 2021. Ten percent of all sales at both Bronco’s locations on Sunday will go to Parkinson’s Nebraska in her honor. The other location is near 45th and Leavenworth Streets,

Both locations are offering a double cheeseburger combo special with fries and a Coke for $7.

The San Guinary event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. The current Dr. San Guinary (Christopher Palmer) will be there, as will Jim Kelter, who was Scott’s co-anchor.

With the original Dr. San Guinary (John Jones) Scott also participated in local broadcasts of the annual Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon on Channel 3.

Lobster roll shop to close

Reagan’s Lobster Roll Shop, part of the Inner Rail Food Hall at Aksarben Village, will close for good on Monday.

Owners announced the closure earlier this week on Facebook, inviting Omahans to come by for one last roll before they’re gone.

They didn’t offer any reason for going out of business.

“We’ve loved our time (at Inner Rail) and serving lobster rolls to Omaha,” they said in the announcement.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day before it closes.

Hail Varsity has new name

Hail Varsity Sports Bar at 12744 Westport Parkway in La Vista is now the Hurrdat Sports Bar.

It was closed for a week for revamping and reopened in time for a party celebrating Volleyball Day on Wednesday.

It will have more watch parties, music bingo and other events. It posted some new menu items on Facebook, including a decadent-looking piece of what looks like turtle cheesecake.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day but Fridays and Saturdays, when it’s open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Go to hurrdatsportsbar.com to learn more.

Wonton Jon’s brick-and-mortar to close

Chef Jon Stastny has decided to return to operating only his Wonton Jon’s food truck.

He opened a brick-and-mortar version of the business a couple of months ago in Benson but ultimately decided that the truck was a better fit for him.

“I started my business on wheels for a reason,” he wrote on Facebook. “I love the different events, change of scenery, tackling new challenges and being able to take my food to the people rather than waiting for them to come to me.”

He said the truck also allows him to keep his team small and not have to rely on as many people at a time when staffing is a challenge.

Saturday was the last day of operation for the restaurant.

Scriptown having 7th Tacoberfest

It’s time for Tacoberfest!

Scriptown Brewing Co., at 3924 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District, is hosting the 7th annual event on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Friday’s festivities will include live polka music by Sheelytown and Latin sounds from Mariachi Rey Azteca for a $5 cover charge.

Saturday’s entertainment, with no cover, will focus on Hispanic American Heritage Month and feature Los Nobles, violinist Mercedes Stylez, DJ Conrad and folk dancing from Ballet Folklorico.

Lots of Scriptown beers and margaritas will be available in an outdoor garden on Saturday, and micheladas from Toximiche will also be served.

Food will include tacos from the nearby Mula restaurant, pretzels, churros, items from Pupuseria Los 4 Hermanos, Tipico Helados ice cream and La-Z-Buffalo BBQ.

Multiple street vendors will also be selling wares inside Scriptown’s Kauffmann Room.