Food Network personality Guy Fieri has been busy in the Omaha area.

Two local restaurants will be on his cable TV show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” in September.

Dirty Birds, specializing in fried chicken sandwiches, will be on a Sept. 1 episode. A week later, Sept. 8, Izzy’s Pizza Bus will be featured.

The owners of Dirty Birds, Dan Whelan and Moses Moseley, announced on Instagram this week that they were planning a watch party and posted a picture with Fieri at their downtown restaurant.

They opened Dirty Birds on Jan. 2, 2021 at the former Switch Beer and Food Hall (now Kamp Blackstone) near 36th and Farnam Streets. In August of last year, they moved the restaurant to the historic Flatiron Building near Howard Street and St. Mary’s Avenue.

“We can’t emphasize how much we love Omaha, cuz of y’all this happened. Just two dudes on a kitchen hotline wanting to dry chicken for all of our homies turned into this,” they wrote on Instagram.

Izzy’s Pizza Bus frequently parks at Trucks and Taps near 108th and Harrison Streets and also visits breweries across the city. It serves Detroit-style pizza in a converted school bus.

The business started in Las Vegas to wide acclaim about four years ago and the owners moved it to Omaha last summer.

