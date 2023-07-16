On the Border, a chain restaurant that was founded in Dallas, is now open in Papillion.

It’s the chain’s first outlet in Nebraska. A grand opening was held Wednesday. The restaurant’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

It serves Tex-Mex favorites using mesquite-wood grills to sear meats in special marinades. The menu was inspired by the 20 million acres of drylands between the Rio Grande and Nueces Rivers on the border, where mesquite trees once grew in abundance.

Three friends opened the first location in 1982 and it became known for its fajitas, strong margaritas and lively patio. There are now 133 On the Borders across the country and in South Korea, where it opened its first international location in 2007.

Menu items include Tex-Mex favorites such as honey chipotle shrimp tacos; brisket tacos; and the Big Borduritto, a huge portion of fajita chicken or steak, black beans, Mexican rice, mixed cheeses, caramelized onions and peppers wrapped in a seared flour tortilla and served with pico de gallo and smoky queso; a variety of quesadillas from the mesquite grill; guacamole made fresh at the table and much more.

To see a complete menu, go to ontheborder.com. The restaurant is at 8810 S. 71st Plaza.

Pulled Pork at Pickleman’sA popular chain sandwich shop has added No Antibiotics Ever pork to its menu.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, with several locations in the Omaha area, created six new menu items that feature the meat, which comes from animals raised on an open prairie. The new dishes span its entire menu: Cuban, BBQ pork and Smokehouse Stack sandwiches; the Pickled Cuban Pizza and two new mac and cheese bowls.

The chain has made a commitment to eliminating antibiotics and other additives and chemicals from the food it serves. The founder and CEO of Pickleman’s, Doug Stritzel, said he hopes his company can be an example to his industry.

Pickleman’s pork can be traced to the Midwest farm on which it is raised, the company said. To produce pork without antibiotics, pigs must be segregated in a defined herd for the entire process and eat a 100% vegetarian diet.

The pulled pork sandwich, with melted provolone cheese, sauce and pickles, was introduced in the spring and already is popular, chain officials said.

Pickleman’s locations in the Omaha area are at 370 N. 114th St., 1503 Farnam St., 12330 K Plaza Suite 101, 1908 S. 67th St., 3201 Farnam St. #6104, 1314 S. 204th St. and 6720 S. 168th St. #1.

To see a full menu, go to picklemans.com.

Frozen yogurt, booze and art classes

The Brunch Box in the Old Market is offering Froyo N Paint every Wednesday starting July 26.

While participants eat froyo, either infused with spirits or plain, instructor Thizzy Marley will offer art classes.

Admission for the event is $35, which includes the art materials. Infused froyo is $10 a serving while non-infused is $5.

You can learn more about Marley at facebook.com/rickytheartist.

For times and other questions, call The Brunch Box at 402-401-6692. It’s located at 1308 Jackson St.

Pies at Wenninghoff Farm

A variety of mini pies and cheesecakes will now be available at Wenninghoff Farm, a produce store at 6707 Wenninghoff Road in northwest Omaha.

Breeze Bakery will provide 10 sweet treats at the store starting July 22. Flavors such as chocolate peanut butter cup, vanilla bean, mint Oreo, key lime and various fruits will be available.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more information on the bakery, go to breezebellevue.com. To learn more about the produce business, visit wenninghoff.com

Avoli Osteria marks birthday

Sunday is the last day to celebrate Avoli Osteria’s 10th anniversary.

“It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed since we opened in July 2013,” owner Dario Schicke wrote on Facebook. “Needless to say, we couldn’t let such a momentous occasion go by without throwing a proper celebration.”

The party began Thursday and was to run throughout the weekend. It features a special prix-fixe menu with wine pairings, $30 wines, a limited edition anniversary cocktail and a contest to win one of four curated gift packages.

In addition, restaurant staffers have redesigned the menus and updated its website, avoliosteria.com.

The restaurant, at 5013 Underwood Ave., is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

<&rule>