Some of the food served at this year’s College World Series pays homage to beloved Nebraska brands.

The new Midwest Taco Salad in the club section, for example, is served with Dorothy Lynch dressing. The dressing was first introduced in the late 1940s at the Legion Club in St. Paul, Nebraska, and is still made in Columbus, according to its website.

Alex Woockman, executive sous chef at Charles Schwab Field, said he included the salad in his 2023 CWS food lineup because it’s one of his favorites.

“I grew up eating it,” he told public officials, media representatives and others who gathered at the stadium on Wednesday morning to learn about the new food items at this year’s series.

The lineup also includes the Grilled Reuben Sausage, which will be served both on the concourse and in the club seats and offers another nod to the state’s food history.

The Reuben sandwich, most believe, was created in the early 20th century at what was then the Blackstone Hotel. A new hotel, the Kimpton Cottonwood, now stands on the site of the Blackstone and serves the same sandwich. Another Blackstone area business, the Crescent Moon, also is known for it.

“That’s something that’s very specific to Nebraska,” Woockman said. “I am happy to put it out there to represent our city.”

The meat in the sandwich comes from Stoysich House of Sausage, a family-owned business that started in South Omaha and has been in the city for more than 50 years.

A more recent addition to Omaha’s food scene also is represented in this year’s CWS food fest. A couple of Woockman’s creations feature products from Volcanic Peppers, a small Bellevue company that specializes in hot sauces, seasonings and salsas.

A variety of Nebraska craft beers, including a new entry from Benson Brewery, are also available at the stadium.

In an interview, Woockman said he starts working on next year’s CWS menu shortly after the latest champion hoists that large trophy.

“We breathe a little sigh of relief that we made it through, then right away start looking for food trends and ideas,” he said.

He jots down notes for three to six months, then starts testing dishes and finally has tastings for managers and other employees to see what’s most popular. From a distance, he said, he sometimes can hear his testers say things like “Uh-uh,” or “No way.”

For instance, he said, a banh mi sandwich with bologna elicited such remarks.

This year, he introduced 12 new foods that will be available throughout the stadium, mostly in concession stands. Two exceptions: a tasty Chicken Teppanyaki Noodle Salad and a trio of dessert bars that will, like the taco salad, be available only for people with suite or club tickets.

Other new items are:

– Two new sampler platters, both in a home-plate-shaped box. One has a barbecue theme and includes ribs, brisket, pulled pork, tots, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. The other is meatball sliders with marinara, pesto aioli, garlic parmesan fries and fried ravioli.

“They can easily serve two people,” Woockman said, “or, if you’re crazy, you can eat it yourself.”

They appeared to be among the most popular items with Wednesday’s crowd.

– Scorcher Sticks, which are fried mozzarella logs that are tossed in Nashville hot seasoning. These are Woockman’s personal favorite.

– The Belly Dog, a nod to the pork-belly trend. It has bacon and onion jam, a house-made bacon-beer mustard and crumbled bacon on top.

– The Jerk Dog, referencing the Caribbean spice. It features Caribbean hot sauce from Volcanic Peppers and is garnished with slaw.

“It’s not named after me, I promise,” the chef joked with the crowd.

– Out of the Pork Fries, topped with smoked pork, queso blanco and candied jalapenos, making it “sweet and spicy,” Woockman said.

– The Bada-Bing Burger, topped with pesto and mozzarella sticks.

– The Brat Bomber, topped with slaw, brown mustard and fresh jalapenos.

