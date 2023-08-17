Bananas are an inexpensive, easy-to-pack snack that's tasty and filling. It's no surprise they are the most popular fresh fruit in America, according to the International Fresh Produce Association.

What may be surprising is that bananas are a nutritional powerhouse. The fruit is packed with antioxidants, fiber and essential vitamins. It's often the first solid food introduced to babies. But bananas are a great choice for big kids (and adults) too.

Banana benefits

1. The high fiber content in bananas leads to a feeling of fullness. So if your child is a picky eater, feeding them bananas can help to keep them feeling full longer.

2. Bananas are loaded with nutrients such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, folate, niacin, B6, manganese, and many more.

3. Carotenoids found in bananas are converted to vitamin A. And vitamin A is essential for healthy eyesight.

4. Bananas may be the best-known source of potassium which can help grow and strengthen bones.

5. The fruit is rich in iron which can help prevent your child from becoming anemic.

6. Bananas are great fuel for your child's brain. Potassium in bananas aids in blood circulation, thereby boosting the brain. The fruit can also increase your child’s concentration power which makes it a perfect study snack.

7. Bananas, which can give a good energy boost, are considered to be a great sports food choice. The carbohydrates in ripe bananas give instant energy.

For a nutritional punch, use bananas in recipes. Quick breads and cookies are moister and sweeter when you substitute a little fat in a recipe with banana puree. Frozen banana chunks can make smoothies creamier and healthier. For a special breakfast treat, try banana bread doughnuts. And these Frozen Chunky Monkey Bites snacks are sure to be a hit any time of day.

Chunky Monkey Bites

2 ripe bananas

¼ cup peanut butter

1 (12 ounce) package chocolate chips

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1. Slice bananas into 1/3-inch thick slices and arrange on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

2. Put peanut butter into a sandwich bag. Trim a corner off. Squeeze a dollop of peanut butter on half of the banana slices, then sandwich with a plain banana slice.

3. Place in freezer for 30 minutes.

4. Towards the end of the freezing time, combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave 1 minute, stir, and then microwave in 30-second intervals until melted, stirring in between.

5. Once bananas are chilled, use two forks to dip banana bites in melted chocolate.

6. Place dipped banana on parchment paper-lined baking sheet, then chill until hardened.

7. Keep in refrigerator or freezer.

— Adapted from livingwellmom.com