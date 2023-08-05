You don’t have to earn the top title in the heavily contested World Barista Championships to come home a winner.

Omahan Isaiah Sheese is proof of that.

“Your coffee is still famous if you come in sixth,” said Sheese, who traveled to Athens, Greece, in June to participate in the competition after winning the U.S. Coffee Championships in Portland, Oregon, a couple months earlier.

Sheese did better than that. He was fourth overall in the international event that featured baristas from about 50 countries.

In addition to exposure and acclaim, the experience gave him a bushel of new ideas for ways to promote his local shop, Archetype Coffee, so he can educate Omahans about what makes an exceptional cup of coffee and continue to operate a business with heart.

“I don’t really think about fame,” Sheese said. “We do what we do because we are passionate.”

He sees coffee not only as a way to make a living but as as a way to help others — the operator of the small, female-owned Colombian farm that supplies his beans, for example, or the employee who may have been mistreated in other jobs before finding Archetype and the customer who just needs a kind word or two. It’s all about creating community.

Sheese, 41, found his calling after working in a clothing factory where there were numerous inequalities, especially for minorities. It was, he says, a horrible, soul-killing place.

When a friend who had a coffee shop asked him if he could help her out, he jumped at the chance. And he realized he had found his niche.

“There are very few industries in which you can affect positive change locally, nationally and internationally,” he said in an interview after returning home from Athens. “You can leave the world a better place just by being kind to people for 90 seconds a day.”

Coffee has been his career for 19 years. He started Archetype in 2014 and now has three thriving Omaha locations: on South 13th Street in Little Bohemia, in Millwork Commons in north downtown and the original shop in the Blackstone District.

He also provides coffee for a popular ice cream flavor at Coneflower Creamery and supplies beans to other businesses, including a new nonprofit shop in Council Bluffs.

And his passion led him to become immersed in the world of competitive coffee. Most everything he knows, he said, he taught himself.

“I learned from a lot of books. I went to school to be a youth pastor but then I fell in love with coffee,” he said.

He has also visited farms in Colombia to learn about growing beans and determine what producer he wanted to work with.

He’s been involved on the championship circuit for about 10 years, not counting breaks for the pandemic and other things. He competed for the first time in 2009. He has also been a judge and has served the event in other capacities over the years.

The pinnacle, of course, was winning the U.S. Coffee Championship in April and then competing in the world event.

“It’s the Olympics of coffee,” Sheese said, “the closest we get to Michelin stars and James Beard Awards.”

At the competitions, baristas are required to set up their own tasting stations, with scales, glassware, machines such as espresso makers, ingredients such as freeze-dried milk and other materials. They have to transport everything wherever the contest is being held, and they find sponsors in the industry to help with plane tickets and other expenses.

The trips require an entourage, and some baristas spend up to $150,000 per event, though Sheese said he finds that excessive.

Competitors must also prepare a script to explain what they’re doing and how they came up with their drinks. The set-up must be completed in 15 minutes. If everything’s not in place by that time, you go with what you have.

The presentation itself is also limited to 15 minutes.

“You’re basically giving a coffee Ted Talk,” Sheese said, while preparing four drinks: a single coffee, an espresso, a milk drink and one you create yourself.

He had to memorize his spiel; reading from a script is not allowed. He also had to coordinate all his movements to his words and pick background music.

“It’s a heavily choreographed and scripted thing because you’re multitasking,” said Jason Burkum, who designed the judges’ tasting stations for Sheese and was among the entourage to Greece.

Each station has a place setting, with coffee cups, glasses for unflavored water, a spoon for the espresso and a napkin.

Judges stand at the stations to try each drink. Burkum, who is a graphic artist in addition to his job as Archetype’s roaster, made placards for each judge that detailed what they were drinking. The displays were beautiful, with silhouettes of mountains and trees and bright colors.

“He’s our director of arts and crafts,” Sheese joked. Burkum also designs the bags for Archetype’s roasted beans.

Sheese had about 30 days to prepare between his trips to Portland and Athens. Each day, he practiced setting up his station in the allotted time and ran through his presentation several times — he said he didn’t count the number of rehearsals because he didn’t want to know.

“It’s performance-oriented,” he said. “ You want to be engaging. You want the judges to feel welcome, entertained and taken care of. It’s all about excellence and execution at the highest level of your profession.”

The coffee clearly is the star of the show. Sheese did a practice round for this reporter and a photographer — with imaginary judges — a couple of weeks before leaving for Europe.

He worked quickly and efficiently, coordinating each move with a specific word. He gave tasting notes: The coffee will have hints of yellow peaches, Rainier cherries, oolong tea, dark chocolate.

He gave the judges time to sip, informing them when they had about 20 seconds until he served the next drink. He was an extremely gracious and congenial host.

He gave ample credit to the Colombian grower who provides his beans.

“Thank you for your patience,” he told the invisible judges at the end.

The coffee itself is, in a word, amazing. I am not a fan of espresso at all — I have always found it bitter, overly strong and sludgy. His espresso, however, was smooth, balanced and flavorful. It completely changed my mind about the drink’s potential, provided the right person is making it.

Athens may have been the final competition for Sheese. He said he would give it 10 years, and he’s at year nine when you factor in pandemic years and events at which he was a judge and not a competitor.

He’s not sure he wants to try again, but If he does, he said, he will pull out all the stops.

In the meantime, he has plans for a post-competition push at Archetype.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to focus on the shops,” he said.

Online sales are huge for Archetype, attracting people from way outside Omaha, and with his showing at the U.S. and world championships, he expects it to get even better.

“Winning (the U.S. competition) gives us more exposure,” he said, so he’s getting ready to launch a new website.

He’s also planning more tasting events “showcasing world-class coffees” in his lab, including some upcoming three-course time slots when people can taste his coffee and ask questions.

The idea is to educate people with activities as opposed to offering every coffee on a regular basis in the shops. That keeps the coffee special.

There’s no doubt he will remain busy. He also used his knowledge recently to help a new “social enterprise” coffee shop in Council Bluffs that’s in line with his compassionate business philosophy.

The Terrace, near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, serves coffee made from beans purchased at Archetype. Profits from the shop go to Trivium Life Services, a Bluffs nonprofit that works with developmentally and intellectually disabled people and those with chronic mental illness.

“He came onto our site, looked at our machines and gave us several recommendations. His knowledge helped us get off the ground. And he never charged us for that. It was all out of the goodness of his heart,” said Sarah Dillinger, who acts as a liaison between the shop and Trivium as the nonprofit’s social enterprise senior manager.

If Athens is his last competition, Sheese is more than satisfied with the way his contestant years ended.

He did it his way, relying on a single small woman producer as opposed to the “very famous farms” that most competitors use. And he used beans that were about $50 a pound as opposed to the “crazy” $175-per-pound beans one competitor used.

He’s fairly sure he spent less on the championships than many of the other contestants.

“I think fourth in the world is pretty great,” he said. “Was it fun? It’s not fun. It’s a lot of work and it’s a challenge. But it’s rewarding.”

