A new restaurant and bar is opening on West Shores Lake in Waterloo, just west of 243rd Street and West Dodge Road.

Salted Edge should launch dinner service in late August, with lunch, brunch and happy hour menus following shortly after that. Ashley and Gregg Young of Omaha are the owners and Joel Hassanali, who has more than 20 years of culinary experience, is the chef and managing partner.

The menu will be creative and chef-driven, including starters such as crispy shrimp deviled eggs with tomato bacon jam and a wild shroom tartine, entrees such as Faroe Island salmon and a harissa cauliflower steak. The restaurant will also serve handcrafted pizzas fired in a brick oven and it will have an extensive steak list, including a bison filet and lobster claw entree. There’s also a menu for kids.

Craft cocktails and an extensive wine list will be available.

The atmosphere will be upscale yet casual, the Youngs said, a place for celebrations but still comfortable for people in lakeside attire.

The menu features partnerships with Nelson Farms, Niman Ranch and Flavor Country Farms, and Hassanali collaborates with local food producers whenever possible.

The Youngs said they’re excited to bring “an elevated and approachable dining space” to the western edge of Omaha for residents of Waterloo, Valley, Bennington and other neighborhoods, as well as those from throughout the metropolitan area.

“As foodies, we love hosting and bringing people together for screen-free time and conversation,” Ashley Young said in a press release. “I believe there is no better way to do that than breaking bread amongst great people.”

For more information on the restaurant, go to salted-edge.com.

Omaha area gets another cookie store

Dirty Dough Cookies, based in Tempe, Arizona, is opening a store in La Vista on Aug. 7.

The store is part of a rapidly growing franchise that opens new stores across the United States every weekend. Its cookies are baked fresh locally from the inside-out, with every one featuring a combination of layers, mix-ins and fillings within the dough.

They come in a variety of flavors, including standard chocolate chip to weekly offerings such as orange creamsicle and cinnamon toast crunch. The menu even includes a protein cookie.

The company also provides grants for youth mental health wellness centers in every city with a Dirty Dough franchise.

The La Vista location will be at 12438 Southwest Parkway, Unit D.

For a menu and other information, go to dirtydoughcookies.com.

PappaRoti to close for good

A coffee, tea and pastry shop at Miracle Hills Square in west Omaha is closing in August.

PappaRoti, 723 N. 114th St., opened in 2021 and is known for its coffee buns, fruit smoothies and aromatic karak tea with cardamom and saffron.

A Facebook post from shop owner Yasmine Kablaoui said she was writing about the closure “with great sadness” and that the store’s final day was yet to be determined but would be revealed next month.

“We want to thank all our amazing guests and employees for supporting us over these past years,” she said. “We hope everyone can come enjoy it one last time before we close!”

The shop’s website is papparoti.us.

Spanish wine tasting

Site-1 Taproom in Elkhorn will have a Spanish wine tasting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are $20 at the door and include a sample of four wines.

Meghan Russo, a certified wine specialist from @pourdecisions_wine, will be the evening’s wine guide. And Jess Dolson, the new chef at Site-1, will provide Spanish-inspired hors d’oeuvres.

You can RSVP for the tasting at facebook.com/site1taproom.

The taproom is at 2611 N. 204th St, Suite 101.

Zen Coffee seeks school supplies

A local coffee shop with three locations is sponsoring a back-to-school backpack drive with the nonprofit organization Completely Kids.

Zen Coffee Company is inviting customers to fill a new backpack with a pack of colored pencils, four No. 2 pencils, a pack of crayons, two erasers, a glue stick, two folders and two notebooks and drop them off at the closest Zen shop.

In return, each generous soul will receive a free drink.

The backpacks will be delivered to Completely Kids on July 26, so start shopping.

Zen locations in Omaha are at 10309 Pacific St., 2504 Farnam St. and 2505 S. 133rd Plaza.

The website is zencoffeecompany.com.

