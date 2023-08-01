Stirnella Bar & Kitchen in the Blackstone District will permanently close its doors at the end of this month.
“We have had many good years since we opened … but over the last two years we have struggled to find the sales we need to be successful financially and we can’t go on anymore,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.
Chef Matt Moser and manager Matt Carper opened the restaurant in 2017. Moser had been the chef at the Market House in the Old Market, which was extensively damaged in the 2016 M’s Pub fire and never reopened.
At the time, he described Stirnella as “a hybrid of a bistro and refined gastropub with global influences inspired by our local purveyors.”
Manu favorites include roasted brussels sprouts, popcorn chicken, steak frites and tagliatelle with bolognese.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and patronage,” the owners said on Facebook. “We will miss you.”
They urged patrons to visit one last time before they close. The final day of service at the restaurant, located at 3814 Farnam St., will be Aug. 31.
For a menu and other info, go to stirnella.com.
