Apple-picking season is nearly upon us, which means it's time to find dozens of fun, new recipes to use the versatile fruit.

In addition to sweet treats such as pies, cobblers and crisps, apples are great with pork in savory dishes.

Pork can naturally be a little salty, for which the sweetness in apples pairs perfectly. For this dish, we combine firm, sweet apples with not one, but two kinds of pork — chops and bacon.

We served the chops alongside garlic butter pasta and steamed broccoli, a tasty combination. But I can't wait to make the dish again and serve it over mashed potatoes to make better use of the sauce.

Pork chops in an apple bacon sauce

4 1-inch thick boneless pork chops

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

6 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

1¼ cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon fresh thyme minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary minced

1 large apple, cut into 1/8-inch slices (peeling is optional)

1. Salt and pepper the pork chops. In a small bowl combine the brown sugar, chili powder, paprika, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Rub on all sides of the pork chops. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 400 F.

3. In a large oven-proof skillet over medium to medium-high heat add the bacon and cook until no longer pink. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside on a paper towel-lined plate. Once cooled, chop the bacon.

4. Add the pork chops to the skillet and sear for 2-3 minutes per side. Move the skillet, with the pork chops in it, to the oven and bake for about 8 minutes, until the chops reach an internal temperature of 145 F. (Temperature is your guide, baking time is an estimate.) Remove the pork chops to a plate and loosely cover.

5. Add the chicken broth, Dijon Mustard, cider vinegar, honey, thyme and rosemary. Whisk until it starts to simmer. Let simmer for about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat, add apples and simmer until they begin to soften.

6. Add in the pork chops and bacon and allow to heat through.

Adapted from therecipecritic.com