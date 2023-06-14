One of the most popular restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma —home of Oral Roberts University — serves Caribbean food, according to a top 10 list at tripadvisor.com.
We have a couple of similar eateries in Omaha.
In Palo Alto, California, home of Stanford University — a Mediterranean/Greek restaurant is among the top 10 on the popular travel website.
You can find that in Omaha, too.
Fans from those schools — in addition to folks following Louisiana State, Wake Forest and Texas Christian Universities; the University of Florida, the University of Virginia and the University of Tennessee — are in Omaha this week for the College World Series.
And though they won’t be here all that long, they just might miss their favorite foods. And, without exception, you can find them in Omaha.
Here are some suggestions for worthy substitutes among the locally owned restaurants that Omahans rave about.
Elie’s Chinchorro, 3020 S. 32nd Ave.
Serves: “The best authentic Puerto Rican cuisine in Omaha,” according to its website and backed up by fans on social media.
What to order: Stuffed mofongo, smashed plantains seasoned with garlic butter, cilantro, fried pork skin and your choice of meat; tres leches cake.
Acadian Grille, 725 N. 114th St.
Serves: Creole and Cajun food, and, in a twist, tacos with house-made puffy deep-fried shell.
What to order: Five-pepper cream pasta with blackened chicken or catfish, shrimp and grits.
Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village, 3020 N. 90th St.
Serves: Authentic Greek dishes prepared from family recipes.
What to order: Saganaki, flaming Greek cheese; Chicken Reganato, baked in lemon juice, oregano and olive oil; pastitsio, pasta with seasoned ground beef and béchamel sauce.
Mediterranean Bistro, 1712 N. 120th St.
Serves: Healthy and authentic Persian and Mediterranean cuisine. Proprietor Shohreh Ma, born and raised in Iran, created the recipes with her mom.
What to order: Hummus and baba ganoush combo, kabobs, chicken ala pomegranate.
Le Voltaire, 569 N. 155th Plaza
Serves: French cuisine from Chef Wilson Calixte, who was promoted after three years as a sous chef at the 20-year-old restaurant.
What to order: Salade a Caesar, Boeuf Bourguignon, crème brûlée
The Drover, 2121 S. 73rd St.
Serves: Classic Nebraska steakhouse fare
What to order: Whiskey filet, Berkshire pork chops, loaded baked potato
Shucks, 1911 Leavenworth St., 1218 S. 119th St., 16901 Wright Plaza
Serves: Fish flown in fresh from the coasts; also has an oyster bar
What to order: Shrimp Cargot, appetizer with garlic butter, Muenster cheese and baguettes; lobster bisque, oyster po’boy.
Taqueria Tijuana, 5139 S. 24th St.
Serves: Tacos, burritos and quesadillas made with homemade tortillas
What to order: Cachete street tacos made with tender beef cheek, tortas
Le Quartier, 5026 Underwood Ave. and 8706 Countryside Village
Serves: French bakery specialties such as artisan bread and croissants, with sandwiches, soup and pastries
What to order: Chicken salad on croissant, gazpacho
Plank Seafood Provisions, 1205 Howard St.
Serves: Fresh seafood, including an oyster bar and more
What to order: Gulf shrimp en brochette, gumbo, Anchor Steam-battered cheese curds
Kinaara, 13816 P St.
Serves: Indian cuisine
What to order: Butter chicken, tikka masala sauce on your choice of protein
Koji, 8718 Pacific St.
Serves: Sushi, yakitori, hot plates and more
What to order: Shishito peppers, Ranza (the restaurant’s take on a beef bierock)
Graley’s Creamery & Confections, 147 N. Washington St., Papillion
Serves: Premium homemade ice cream, pies, other sweets
What to order: Ice cream flight, so you can try several of the day’s flavors
M’s Pub, 422 S. 11th St.
Serves: Omaha classics and drinks in a see-and-be-seen space
What to order: M’s Famous Lahvosh, Omaha Grill sandwich, carrot cake
Cibo Vino, 1101 Jackson St.
Serves: Italian cuisine
What to order: Burrata caprese, Hunters Chicken Cacciatore, West Coast Cioppino
Pacific Eating House, 1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, Suite 101
Serves: Natural, wild meat, seafood and vegetables from the Pacific Rim
What to order: Juan de Fuca salmon tacos, Street Bao Buns, wild halibut
Copp’s Pizza, 2829 S. 181st St., 7474 Towne Center Parkway Suite 101, 7204 Jones St.
Serves: One of the city’s best pizza selections, plus burgers and appetizers depending on the location.
What to order: Burnt ends pizza with gochujang sauce, cauliflower crust pizza, onion rings
Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St.
Serves: From-scratch comfort food and craft cocktails
What to order: Pasta Saltimbocca, pretzel-crusted cheese curds, Helen’s Caesar Salad
Pasta Amore, 11027 Prairie Brook Road
Serves: Italian home cooking from the Sicilian region
What to order: Talleggio garlic bread, Belly Button soup, tortellini
Mouth of the South, 1111 Harney St., 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza
Serves: Very credible Cajun and Creole food
What to order: Crawfish etouffee, anything with homemade andouille, bread pudding (voted No. 1 in the city by a World-Herald food team)
Herbe Sainte, 1934 S. 67th St.
Serves: More very credible Cajun and Creole food
What to order: Meatball fricassee, crawfish jambalaya, cornbread muffins.
