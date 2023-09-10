When garden tomatoes are in their prime, there’s nothing better than a caprese salad. Fresh mozzarella, ripe red tomatoes, a handful of sweet basil with a drizzle of olive oil — my mouth waters just thinking about it.

When my cherry tomato harvest hit its peak recently, I found this recipe for Tortellini Caprese Pasta Salad, a fun take on the traditional caprese salad. It’s loaded with summer flavor, thanks to the fresh ingredients, and it’s also extremely adaptable. Want more veggies? Add extra tomatoes and spinach. Want some protein? The salad pairs very well with diced grilled chicken or crumbled bacon.

It makes a perfect side dish or stands on its own as a light lunch.

Tortellini Caprese Pasta Salad





20 ounces cheese tortellini, uncooked (approximately 5 cups uncooked)

10 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

8 ounces mozzarella pearls

1 cup fresh spinach, chopped

¼ cup chopped basil

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

¾ teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon salt and pepper

Balsamic glaze, for serving

1. Cook tortellini according to instructions. Prep and chop all other ingredients and set aside.

2. When tortellini is cooked al dente, strain the water and then rinse with cool water for a few seconds to cool it slightly. Put the tortellini in a medium to large bowl.

3. Add in the spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and garlic.

4. Pour on the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and add the Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Toss the salad well to combine.

5. Chill until ready to serve. When ready to serve, toss well to redistribute the olive oil that is on the bottom of the bowl. Add more olive oil if it seems too dry. Add a drizzle of balsamic glaze just before serving.

6. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to five days.