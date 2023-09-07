If I were to create a list of my top 5 desserts, cheesecake and apple crisp are sure to make the list. So imagine my delight when I came across Apple Crisp Cheesecake Pie!

The creamy cheesecake mimics the flavor of the vanilla ice cream you’d serve with apple crisp.

You’ll want to choose an apple that’s firm and a little sweet, but not too sweet. Jazz, Gala and Cosmic crisp are our favorites.

It’s recommended to let the pie sit at room temperature for an hour and then refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.

Apple Crisp Cheesecake Pie

APPLE PIE FILLING

2¾ cups apples diced in ½-inch cubes (about 3 medium apples)

1 tablespoon melted butter

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1½ tablespoon cornstarch

½ cup of water

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST

2¼ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

CRISP TOPPING

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup quick-cooking oats

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

CHEESECAKE FILLING

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup sugar

1½ teaspoons vanilla

2 tablespoons flour

1 large egg

FOR SERVING

Salted caramel sauce, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

TO MAKE THE APPLE PIE FILLING

1. Peel the apples and dice them in about ½-inch cubes. In a large saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter, then add chopped apples, brown sugar, fresh lemon juice, cornstarch, water and spices.

2. Stir everything well, cover with a lid, and cook over medium heat until the apples are slightly softened and the sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally for about 10-15 minutes. Set aside and cool before using.

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST

3. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

4. In a bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon and brown sugar. Add melted butter and stir until everything is evenly moistened. It should have the consistency of wet sand.

5. Press the mixture into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie dish. A flat-bottomed cup or measuring cup works well to pack the crust. Bake 8 minutes, then set aside to cool.

CRISP TOPPING

6. Stir together flour, oats, brown sugar and cinnamon. Add melted butter and whisk with a fork until crumbly. Set aside.

CHEESECAKE FILLING

7. Beat softened cream cheese with sugar, vanilla and flour. Add slightly beaten egg and mix just to combine.

ASSEMBLY + SERVING

8. Spread the cheesecake mixture into the prebaked crust. Next, spread the apples over the cheesecake layer. Sprinkle with the crumb topping.

9. Bake 35 minutes. Begin checking about the 20- to 25-minute mark, and if it starts browning too much, tent the top with aluminum foil.

10. Cool at room temperature for an hour. Then refrigerate for at least two hours, and up to two days, before serving.

11. Serve with a drizzle of salted caramel or vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Adapted from omgchocolatedesserts.com