Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack will come to Omaha's Baxter Arena in September.

The multi-platinum band will play in Omaha on Sept. 29 to promote their eighth studio album titled "Lighting Up the Sky," which was released earlier this year.

I Prevail, a rock band based in Michigan best known for their hard rock cover of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," will open for Godsmack at the Omaha show.

Tickets will be available for purchase at godsmack.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

