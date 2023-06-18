At almost 85, Lenore Halm wonders if she might be getting too old for gardening.

She said this as she pulled some snow-on-the-mountain out of one of her many garden beds. She was already thinking about digging up and moving a peony this fall.

And how can you quit when you’ve just added dahlias to the mix?

“I love to get my fingers in the dirt,” she said.

Roses, coneflowers, tiger lilies, lilacs, forsythia, creeping phlox, Jack-in-the-pulpit and bleeding hearts fill the beds in her yard near Rockbrook Village.

Dozens of iris in several colors just bloomed. Like many, she’s having problems keeping bunnies away from her hostas.

She enjoys the variety and seeing constant blooms.

“I like the results, and I thank the Lord for giving me the beauty of it,” she said. “I guess I have a green thumb because everything grows for me.”

There is no secret to her success besides using a root starter when she plants many of her flowers. That and watering correctly does the trick, she says.

She lives on a corner lot and fixed the problem of people driving over the curb by planting a 30-by-5-foot cactus garden along the street.

Prickly pears with their yellow June blooms are closest to the street, then yucca and gaillardia, a type of daisy. A couple of big boulders and some driftwood also keep drivers on the road where they belong.

The prickly pears, with their long thorns, aren’t so easy to contain. They send out runners and need to be dug up if they try to outgrow their allotted space. Halm throws them out unless someone wants them. Leather gloves are a must.

Halm said she only works in the garden a few hours at a time, but that’s both morning and afternoon.

Three times a week, she starts her day with a workout at her local YMCA. She goes even more often in the summer to earn a shirt for 30 visits over two months.

That’s despite having a four-way heart bypass in 2019.

She also sews, reads and loves to do puzzles.

Halm grew up on a farm and said her mom had a large garden and orchard. She married at 17, right out of high school.

After her youngest daughter started school, she went back to school herself and earned a degree in real estate and accounting. She and her husband loved to travel, visiting 52 countries. She regrets not making it to Asia and China.

Never afraid to try or do anything, their days were always full.

“I get bored if I just sit around,” she said.

» Scroll down for more photos of Lenore Halm's garden.

5 top trees to plant for pollinators

We always talk about what plants to add to your landscape for pollinators, but trees are important, too.

“Trees in particular are a wonderful choice because they bring so many other benefits, like supporting energy savings and offering enduring beauty,” said Josh Rongish of the Davey Tree Expert Company in Omaha.

With Pollinator Week starting, Rongish offered the top five trees for attracting pollinators that will grow well in the Omaha area.

Native oaks: Planting natives like the Bur oak is one of the best ways to assist pollinators. They can reach up to 70 feet when mature, with large acorns and easy care. Native oaks such as black, white, chinkapin and red support pollinators by providing winter shelter and habitat. They give more than 500 pollinator species a home.

Eastern redbud: Prolific red-pink flowers feed bees in early spring and fall seed pods offer nourishment to birds and squirrels.

Tupelo: They provide colorful pops of foliage to the fall landscape. Their yellow, red and orange leaves appeal to the bee population.

Yellow poplar/tulip tree: Large, tulip-like, greenish yellow blooms attract pollinators. Some can reach up to 80 feet when mature, so plan for it to keep growing.

Black cherry: The sweet fruit attracts pollinators, like bees and caterpillars.

Fall is the perfect time to plant your new pollinator friendly tree.

“By planting trees to nurture pollinators, we sow the seeds of a more sustainable future for our city and ourselves,” Rongish said.

When planting, make sure to give your tree room to grow, away from wires and structures such as your roof or garage. Also, make the planting hole 2 to 3 times larger than the root ball to allow the new roots to spread.

During the first two weeks, deeply water every day. Then water once a week for the first year, while your tree still has its leaves.

Cover the planting hole with 2 to 3 inches of shredded hardwood or leaf mulch, keeping it 2 to 3 inches away from the trunk. Do not over-mulch or “volcano” mulch by piling mulch at the base of the tree.

Once you have picked the perfect tree, keep pollinators coming back by providing proper tree maintenance. Planting a tree is an investment in your property, community and environment that will truly pay off for years to come, Rongish said.

Woods Park is named a landscape steward site

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum recently named Woods Park at 33rd and O Streets in Lincoln a Landscape Steward Affiliate Site.

The 47-acre park, which was approved for development by the City Council in 1958, includes athletic fields, a swimming complex and splash park, tennis courts, walking paths, playground equipment, picnicking areas, public art and a new Fit Lot fitness area, which officially opened in 2021.

Woods Park also features four pollinator habitats, prolific native prairie plantings and numerous mature and newly planted deciduous and coniferous trees, which make it an ideal NSA Landscape Steward Affiliate Site. It is one of more than 100 across Nebraska.

The local Woods Park advocacy group, Woods Park: Keep It Green, initiated the Landscape Steward Affiliation Site process with NSA. Going forward, NSA and Lincoln Parks and Recreation will collaborate with Woods Park: Keep It Green on continued sustainable landscape improvements to the park.

“Woods Park is a treasured green space enjoyed by many in Lincoln, and NSA is thrilled to welcome it as a Landscape Steward Affiliate Site,” NSA Executive Director Hanna Pinneo said.

Photos: 84-year-old Lenore Halm's Omaha garden