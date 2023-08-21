Don’t panic and overwater during the excessive heat of the next few days.

John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties said it’s still important to check the condition of the soil before assuming that everything needs a good soaking to combat the expected 100-degree temperatures.

“I really like the MUD approach,” Fech said. “Some people water extensively every day. That is wasteful and harmful to plants. Going to every other day isn’t a bad restriction by any means.”

MUD is asking those who have even-numbered addresses to water outdoors on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only. Those with odd-numbered addresses are asked to use water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Customers are asked not to water at all on Mondays.

MUD said the watering schedule will reduce peak demands by spreading water usage across multiple days and thus ensure continued reliability to the entire system. Infrastructure failure around a large pipe at MUD's Florence Water Production Plant, other repairs and supply-chain uncertainties have resulted in the extension of water restrictions.

Fech said to push a long screwdriver into the soil to determine whether your turf and flower and vegetable gardens actually need water. It’s going to differ some on whether they are in the shade or direct sun.

“Feel how moist the blade of the screwdriver is,” he said. “If the blade is dry and kind of powdery, then you know the soil is dry. If it’s muddy, it’s plenty moist, and you don’t need to water. You are looking for that middle ground.”

The best time to water is between 5 and 10 a.m. That way, you’ll lose less moisture to wind drift and evaporation. It also will give the plant plenty of time to dry off during the day, which will reduce foliar diseases.

Besides watering, the best thing to do for flowers and vegetables is to mulch around the base of the plants, using grass clippings, straw, wood chips or pine needles. Make sure any clippings used in your vegetable garden have not been treated with herbicides.

If you’re worried about sunburn or sun scald with your tomatoes, Fech says erect a temporary shade structure on the west side of your valuable plants of cheesecloth or a similar material to protect them from the hot afternoon sun. Do not directly cover the plants as that will trap the heat.

Fech said there is a misconception that watering your grass in the middle of the day will help. It won’t, he said.

“It will help for like 10 minutes. Afterward, it will revert back to the same conditions,” he said.

As long as the soil is moist, turf can cool itself through a natural process called transpiration. The best thing that homeowners can do is make sure that their sprinkler system is watering evenly and overlapping properly. The same thing goes for people watering by hand with a hose.

Some flower baskets can dry out quickly. Again, it’s important to check before dousing with water.

“Some of the annuals that are moisture loving, like impatiens, are going to wilt during the middle of the day and when the heat is off, they are going to spring back to life,” he said.

Extension staff are recommending that people visit the 15 extension gardens or places such as Lauritzen Gardens to see which annuals and perennials perform well in spring, summer and fall.