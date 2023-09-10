John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties will hold a free program about how to water more efficiently, maintain a beautiful lawn and reduce overall water use.

The event is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the extension office at 8015 West Center Road.

Sign up at go.unl.edu/waterdogsomaha.

A broken part, poor pressure or roots that have grown around supply lines can affect the even distribution of water and result in lawns turning brown, Fech said.

“People have taken our long-term advice and water in the early morning hours, and they don’t know if something is broken or if the water is spraying in the street,” he said.

Fech said he’ll discuss several things at the program, starting with deciding when lawns do and don’t need water and how much should be applied.

He’ll also talk about what to do if a lawn is sloped, the two bottom lines of lawn irrigation, how to apply irrigation water evenly and how to make changes during the growing season.

“We’ll sprinkle in other kinds of lawn care tips along the way,” Fech said. “We’re going to make it light-hearted and people can look around the gardens while they are here.”

With drought trees may need extra care

On the heels of a hot, dry summer, Omaha and eastern Nebraska have been experiencing conditions that range from abnormally dry to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Drought can seriously impact trees in a range of ways, from threatening trees’ long-term health and viability to the vibrance of the fall foliage we all eagerly anticipate each year.

“With this summer’s exceptionally dry conditions, homeowners should learn to spot the signs of drought stress in trees. Giving any drought-stressed trees on your property care and attention early on helps ensure they remain healthy, beautiful and safe for years to come,” says Tracy Jorges, certified arborist at Davey Tree in Omaha.

Drought stress makes trees more vulnerable to damage from pests and diseases, and dry soil conditions can reduce the life span of your prized landscape trees, so learning to spot the signs and taking action is critical

First, Jorges advises, look for these signs of drought stress on your trees:

Wilted, drooping or curled leaves, which may develop browning at their tips or edges.

A sparsely populated canopy with leaves that are discolored and smaller than usual, often displaying leaf scorch or a yellowish hue.

Premature autumnal coloration and an early shedding of leaves.

Limited twig expansion and small, inadequately developed buds.

In cases of severe drought, trees may encounter hindered growth that persists for multiple seasons, even after normal rainfall returns.

A drought can also impact the colorful fall foliage.

“In extended periods of drought, trees will prioritize where they distribute water to their most vital functions,” Jorges said.

As a result, this “decision” can lead to a reduction in chlorophyll production and diminished photosynthesis. “The result that’s visible to the human eye is early leaf aging and a less-than-colorful fall foliage display,” Jorges said.

There are steps homeowners can take to help their trees recover.

Watering correctly is key. Once weekly, water trees slowly in the morning, allowing water to saturate the upper 12 inches of soil around the base of your trees. The target area to water is called the “drip zone,” the area directly beneath your tree’s foliage. Put a sprinkler beneath the tree and run the sprinkler as slowly as possible.

A tip to measure how much you are watering is to place a coffee or soup can close by and run the sprinkler slowly until 2 inches of water has collected in the can.