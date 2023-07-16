I got more than a few responses to the article I wrote recently about the proliferation of rabbits around Omaha.

They’re everywhere on my dog walks. They gobbled up all my hostas, and now I see them feeding quite brazenly around my zinnia bed.

Omahan Pat Lunders swears she has the answer: Irish Spring soap.

“Grate it, and sprinkle it like you are feeding the chickens,” she said. “It really, really works.”

Mike Cochrane wrote that his wife, Annette, also has found success protecting her plants with Irish Spring. She sprinkles shavings in a circle around them.

“Some people drill a hole in the bar, put twine through the hole, then hang the bar from fruit trees to keep deer away,” he said.

Lunders said the soap deterred deer for her, too.

She will buy 20 bars at a time because if it rains, you have to sprinkle the soap again.

“It doesn’t hurt the environment. It doesn’t hurt the animals,” Lunders said. “And it’s cheap, and it smells good.”

Extra information about native plants helps

Like many gardeners, I’m trying to plant more native species.

However, when I visit a garden center that carries them, I’m often at a loss about what to buy.

That’s why I was thrilled when I stopped just to browse around at Dee-sign Landscaping and Garden Shop at 85th and Blondo Streets last week. The native plants included descriptions that went beyond what can be found on the tag.

For example, the purple poppy mallow sign alerted customers to the fact that it spreads easily, something I try to avoid in my smaller backyard.

Bees and butterflies were everywhere, too, letting me know that they were indeed good plants to attract pollinators.

And who am I kidding. Of course I bought three plants. But, hey, it’s all for the pollinators, right?