Before Thursday’s showers, John Fech said the soil was as dry as he’s seen in the 35 years he’s been with the Nebraska Extension.

He ranked it in his top five as far as lack of moisture.

The National Weather Service said last month, with its 0.17 inches of rain, set a state record for the driest May in the 153 years it’s been keeping records. Lincoln had its second-driest May with 0.51 inches of precipitation.

“It’s not a good start to the growing season,” meteorologist Becky Kern said.

Fech said homeowners may have to start prioritizing between various landscape elements — vegetables, fruits, perennials, containers and turf — when it comes to watering. Especially if restrictions are announced if the lack of rain continues.

MUD is encouraging alternate day watering.

“Do an efficient and effective job of watering the highest priority groups of plants,” he said.

Trees and shrubs may be the first priority because they constitute some of the most significant investments in terms of time and money.

Trees and shrubs tend to do better with one deep watering a week. Plants with more shallow root systems need more frequent watering.

You’ll know when a plant needs watering, Fech said. It will wilt and shrivel.

“Overall, it’s important to keep the roots moist, not soggy or dry for most plants, unless the plant is better adapted to moist shade such as ferns,” he said.

Mulching to keep the ground as moist as possible will be more important than ever. Wood chips, grass clippings and chopped-up leaves will work.

Fech said potted-plants don’t need to be watered daily once they develop a decent root system; every two or three days will suffice.

“Most pots are planted with a soil mix to promote drainage using perlite, vermiculite for releasing water and Canadian peat moss to hold moisture a bit,” he said.

As Nebraska continues to grapple with lower amounts of rain, it may be a good time to switch your landscaping to more drought-tolerant plants and grasses.

Coreopsis, coneflower, calibrachoa, lantana, salvia, moss roses, butterfly milkweed, yarrow, verbena and zinnias are smart picks for drought. Buffalo grass and tall fescue are good turf selections.

Watering primer for your garden

Fech says the ”six S’s” are good overall considerations when watering — soil type, slope, sun/shade, season of the year, species and separation of turf and ornamentals.

“Each of these will influence the depth, frequency and volume of water applied,” he said.

Soil type: Clay soils accept water applications more slowly than sandy soils. Apply water only as fast as it can percolate downward.

Slope: Slope and soil type can interact with each other to increase runoff. When water infiltrates slowly on a slope, the chances for runoff increase dramatically. When applied moisture stops being absorbed, stop watering and allow it to soak in, then resume watering until the roots are thoroughly moist.

Sun/shade: Sunny spots in the landscape tend to facilitate evaporation more readily than shady spots; plants adapted to both shade and sun usually dry out more quickly in the sun.

Season of year: As temperatures rise in summer, the water use rate also rises and thus the need to increase the amount applied.

Species: Watering needs for various species of plants can vary widely; some prefer dry shade, moist shade, dry sun, etc.

Separation of turf and ornamentals: Turfgrass is watered very differently than other plants in the landscape; a good water efficiency step is to separate it from ornamental and vegetable plants.