I couldn’t believe the number of bees and butterflies I spotted recently on the eye-popping patch of zinnias in my front yard.

There were monarchs, swallowtails and lots of painted ladies. I’m not so familiar with the bee varieties.

That got me wondering: Is there anything else that blooms at this time of year that is as popular with pollinators? One that comes to mind is my asters. Once they bloom, they’ll be a magnet as well.

I put the question to members of the Nebraska Gardening Tips, Hints, Share and Trade Facebook page and was thrilled with the many responses.

The list of their answers is actually quite long: beebalm, hyssop, joe-pye weed, butterfly bush, lantana, sunflowers, salvia, echinacea, black-eyed Susans, Quick Fire hydrangea, sedum, cleome, Russian sage, Mexican sunflowers, phlox, obedient plant, marigolds, cosmos, honeysuckle, catmint and calamint, goldenrod, alliums, four o’clocks, snow on the mountain and clematis.

“Sunflowers and any yellow blossoms, like a zucchini and winter squash, are always covered in bees,” Amber Wolstenholm-Scamehorn said. “They like the basil blossoms also. Sedum are covered in bees and butterflies.”

Amy Smith Hester said they also like her pumpkin vines.

Marlene Launchbaugh said any of her annuals such as sunflower, zinnias, marigolds, cosmos and cleome draw in pollinators.

“This is a patch I leave the flower stocks up all winter and the seeds self sow,” she said.

Susy Hahn Martin said they like anything she lets go to seed among her cilantro, dill, chives and basil.

Connie Rathbun Motsinger said she has mostly orange cosmos but the mixed color ones are starting to bloom.

“I started a pollinator/wildflower garden this year and it has taken off beyond my wildest dreams,” she said.

For Leah Fintel Krotz, it’s her catmint and its cousin, the calamint.

They “bloom all summer long and absolutely attract more pollinators than anything else,” she said. “You can hear an audible buzzing almost all day long. Plus, they’re pretty and very drought tolerant.”

I was also excited to see some native plants in the mix, since I’ve been trying to add more to my landscape every year.

“Joe-pye weed has been a pollinator magnet for me,” Megan Johnson said. “And it’s native, which is so beneficial for our native pollinators.”

Experienced Omaha gardener Steve Rothe brought up an important point. At this time of year, pollinators are abundant and so are blooming flowers.

But they need a food source all season.

For those of you, like me, who want to plant more natives, Rothe came up with a list of his pollinator favorites from spring to autumn.

Spring: Pasqueflower; in shade, Virginia bluebells.

“Also, stems left standing about 8-18 inches tall from last year for small carpenter bees to nest in,” he said.

Early summer: Smooth Penstemon, including Husker Red, Solomon’s seal (shade), Missouri evening primrose.

Mid-summer: Wild Bergamot, purple prairie clover, Virginia mountain mint, coneflowers (purple, pale purple and narrow leaved), false sunflower (heliopsis), liatris, the agastaches (giant blue hyssop, anise hyssop, and the hybrid Agastache Blue Fortune).

Late summer into fall: Liatris ligulistylis (meadow, blazing star) for monarchs, goldenrods including Fireworks cultivar, New England aster, joe-pye weed.

“The best is native thistle like prairie thistle, but that’s not for everyone,” he said.

Rothe said trees and shrubs also are important. There’s oaks, tulip trees and serviceberry in the spring and smooth hydrangea “Annabelle” and coralberry in the summer.

Thanks everyone for taking the time to answer. I’ll be researching these plants and plotting all winter what to add to my garden.