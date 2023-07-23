You can do every step correctly when canning this summer and still not have your produce turn out safe enough to eat over the winter.

It may not be your fault. Some stores are now carrying vinegar with just a 4% acidic rating, which isn’t enough for preserving food.

Produce such as cucumbers, beets, carrots and other relishes need 5% acidity. The correct vinegar mix inhabits the growth of microorganisms in food, keeping the food from spoiling.

“You need to be reading the label and paying attention to what is on the label,” said Nancy Urbanec, associate extension assistant at the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.

Urbanec said she’s not sure why acidic rates have changed, other than it may be a move by some companies to save money. Less acidity means more water, which is cheaper to produce.

That would be fine if you are using it as a salad dressing, but not for canning.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Urbanec said. “If the ingredients aren’t safe, you can’t do anything at the end to make it safe.”

If they aren’t finding 5% on the shelves, gardeners are speaking with managers at their local grocery stores to make sure they carry the type of vinegar they need.

If you’ve already canned something such as cucumber pickles with 4% vinegar, your only option is to throw them out. The only time they would still be safe is if you’d canned them in just the last 12 to 24 hours and could immediately store them in your refrigerator instead of on the shelf.

Urbanec said it’s crucial to take that extra step at the grocery store.

“There are lots of vinegars out there that are still 5%,” she said. “You just have to be an avid label reader.”

With tomatoes starting to ripen, Urbanec said it’s also time for people to get the pressure gauges tested on their canners, a practice they should do yearly. That can be done at the extension office at 8015 West Center Road.

Many stores don’t carry the many varieties of gauges available, so they may have to be ordered online.

Pressure gauges are used when canning things with low acids such as some vegetables and meats.

“The things you want to process for a correct amount of time at a higher temperature,” Urbanec said. “You have to use the pressure canner for those products to be shelf stable.”

Ash borer continues to spread

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, recently confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Lincoln and Nemaha counties. This is the first confirmation of EAB in both counties.

EAB, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, was first discovered in Nebraska in 2016. Since that time, EAB has been confirmed in Cass, Buffalo, Dodge, Platte, Douglas, Hall, Lancaster, Sarpy, Seward and Washington counties.

In December 2021, the USDA officially deregulated EAB and lifted federal quarantine regulations. Nebraska no longer has quarantine restrictions for EAB, but Nebraska Department of Agriculture inspectors continue to check nursery stock for diseases and insects, including EAB.

“The emerald ash borer is a destructive pest that, unfortunately, continues to make its way across Nebraska,” NDA Director Sherry Vinton said. “Nebraskans continue to try to slow the spread of EAB, which helps. But it is difficult to completely stop EAB from moving into other parts of the state. Monitoring for the pest gives people more time to prepare for its arrival in their community and develop plans for managing EAB and disposing of infested ash trees.”

EAB is a small, metallic-green beetle that is about ½ inch long. The larvae of the wood-boring insect tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die. EAB-infested ash trees will exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under bark, D-shaped exit holes and suckers (along the trunk and main branches).

NDA State Entomologist Natalia Bjorklund offers the following suggestions to help prevent the human-assisted spread of the insect:

Use locally-sourced firewood, burning it in the same county where you purchased it, as EAB can easily be moved in firewood.

Consider treating healthy, high-value ash trees located within a 15-mile radius of a known infestation. Treatment will need to be continually reapplied and will only prolong the tree’s life, not save it. Trees that are experiencing declining health should be considered for removal.

If you are in a non-infested county and think you have located an EAB infestation, please report it to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-2351, the Nebraska Forest Service at 402-472-2944, or your local USDA office at 402-434-2345.

Nebraskans are encouraged to contact a certified arborist to assist with EAB treatment and tree removal. Find local certified arborists through the Nebraska Arborists Association at www.nearborists.org.