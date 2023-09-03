I love looking at other people’s gardens, to see what they have and what I might want to add to my own.

You can also get lots of ideas at the Nebraska Extension’s Omaha-area teaching gardens.

“They are a great spot to see pretty flowers, but the main themes are teaching the public the importance of pollinators and how to plant small pollinator gardens in their landscapes, the importance of right plant, right place and how to incorporate the principles in their landscapes,” said the Extension’s John Fech.

You can also learn about integrated pest management, water conservation and rain gardens.

The gardens are available to drop-ins when the hosting site is open. So, for example, if Swanson library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can visit during those hours.

With the description of each garden that follows is the time when Master gardeners are scheduled to be working at each site.

“If you want to go and have someone there to answer your questions, go on the times the work crew is there,” Fech said. “We have about 250 master gardeners and about half of them do their volunteer service at one of these gardens.”

The gardens:

Bee Garden, Bohemian Cemetery, 5201 Center St., Tuesday mornings. This garden supports beehives in the Omaha Bee Club Apiary. Plantings further education about and conservation of pollinators in general.

Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St., Thursday mornings and afternoons. This site serves as an educational rain garden and right plant right place demonstration near the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District headquarters.

Chuck Blanchard Memorial Gardens & Central Extension Office, 8015 West Center Road, Wednesday mornings. Located at the central Nebraska Extension office, has ideas for gardening in tough areas.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St., Monday and Friday mornings. Two gardens at this location: one captures visitors’ imaginations with the theme “Grow Your Own Zoo,” and the other highlights plants beneficial to butterflies.

Papillion Public Library (Sump Memorial), 222 N. Jefferson St., Saturday mornings. This site features gorgeous garden sculptures and drought-hardy perennials. An amphitheater effect has been created with multi-layered turfgrass areas.

Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St., Springfield, Thursday mornings. Multiple gardens featuring native plants and a rain garden. It is also an All-America Selections Display Garden.

Schramm Education Center, 21502 W. Highway 31, Gretna, Tuesday mornings. A Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Demonstration Site featuring many trees, shrubs, grasses, pollinator plants and perennials.

St. Leo’s Church, 1920 N. 102nd St., every other Monday morning. Pollinator plants garden also demonstrating low water use options featuring right plant, right place.

Swanson Library, 9101 West Dodge Road, Omaha, Thursday mornings. Pollinator and low water use plants with a right plant right place theme.

Village Pointe Shopping Center, 17305 Davenport St., Thursday mornings. Pollinator and low water-use plants with a right plant right place theme.

Walnut Creek Recreation Area, South of 96th Street and Highway 370, Papillion, Tuesday mornings. Pollinator and low water-use plants with a right plant right place theme.

24th St. Business Improvement District, planters on 24th Street between L and Q Streets. Pollinator and low water-use plants with a right plant right place theme.

Nebraska Arboretum holding garden walks

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum will host a Garden Walk in Lincoln on Sept. 12 and in Omaha on Sept. 19, both from 5-7:30 p.m.

Six to eight gardens across each city will be open to tour, with owners on hand to answer questions and provide information about the plants and garden design.

All of the gardens included on the tours feature native plants, and several are part of the arboretum’s Bloom Box or My Garden Affiliate programs.

Bloom Box provides local gardeners with native plants hand-selected by Nebraska arboretum horticulturalists, along with a design plan and instructions for maintaining the garden. The My Garden program is designed for home gardeners seeking to use their private gardens to create a more sustainable, resilient environment.

“Gardeners love to talk plants with other gardeners, so this is a great opportunity for people to connect and for gardeners to show off the fruits of their labor,” said NSA Sustainable Landscape Specialist Sarah Buckley. “It’s also a great chance to get new inspiration, exchange ideas and glean some tips for more effective sustainable landscaping.”

Tickets for the Lincoln and Omaha Garden Walks are $5/car for Nebraska Statewide Arboretum members and $10/car for nonmembers. Participants will be provided with a map of the gardens on the tours and a description of each.

To register for the 2023 Garden Walks, visit plantnebraska.org/garden-walks.