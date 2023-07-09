Sylvia Black sits in the wicker chair in her shed in the evenings, sometimes with a glass of wine, jotting down notes and dreaming about the surrounding gardens.

Strolls through her flower-filled Papillion property spur even more creativity.

“It’s like the trees and the plants almost talk to me,” she said. “I’ll think, ‘That’s what I need to do there.’”

After nearly 40 years at her home, there’s very little grass left in the backyard. It’s filled with garden areas that each have their own inspiration.

The pathway in the music section was built by Sylvia’s husband Kerry, a civil engineer, and painted by Sylvia, a pianist, to resemble a piano keyboard. She planted symphony astilbe and added a flute figurine for daughter Marianne, an accomplished flutist. Wind chimes add their deep tones.

Crabapples that she planted when Marianne and her sister Margaret were born can be found there. Son Michael was in the Air Force and the elm planted at his birth has grown immense next to the red, white and blue garden. The American flag hangs on the flag post. There’s a hammock, too.

A goldfish pond that Margaret wanted for her 10th birthday sits near the kid’s village built for the Black’s soon-to-be three grandchildren.

One 6-year-old grandson calls himself the champion weeder.

“He’s good at it, too,” Sylvia said. “He’s not OK unless he sees that long root come up with it.”

Sylvia spends at least three hours a day in the summer working on her gardens. Being part of the “Walk Through the Gardens” tour in Papillion on Saturday has given her even more impetus to get things in shape.

To do its part to stop food insecurity the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring its fourth annual tour, which will benefit the NeighborGood Community Pantry. Nonperishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted at each garden. The tour runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kerry Black isn’t as fond of gardening as his wife, but Sylvia said he’s the good soldier that built her shed, her raised vegetable beds and many other projects.

She’ll find ideas from experts she follows on social media such as the Garden Answer and Wyse Guide.

The woman behind Garden Answer, which is based in Oregon, has taught Black about color combinations and layering. She now likes really full beds.

“My eye for things has changed,” she said. “I cannot watch a video from her without taking something away from it.”

She doesn’t have a favorite flower; she just likes to try new things. Her first attempt at seed starting last winter was addicting.

Most of all, though, she loves the peace she finds in her gardens.

“It’s actually therapy for me,” she said. “It’s calming. Just the sunshine and physical activity and movement makes me mentally and physically healthy. I just love to grow things.”

The stops on the tour:

811 Fort Circle: Garden features a piano keyboard walkway as well as another path down memory lane. Trees planted on the days of her children’s births, an arbor used at her daughter’s wedding, a stained glass window from the church Sylvia Black was married in are all incorporated into one garden.

1106 Lafayette Drive: Backyard is a serene and peaceful oasis. (Except when a fox comes strolling through.) Snuggled in this oasis are two ponds with streams. Pops of color add to the beauty. The front yard features a pondless waterfall.

1210 Cottonwood Circle: Bougainvillea blooms on the front porch. Hydrangeas line the white fence. Daisies, larkspur, lilies and phlox are everywhere.

Butterfly Garden at Vets Park, Monroe and Halleck Streets: Birds, butterflies and bees have found a home there in its third year. Includes plants such as rattlesnake master, hoary vervain, Verbena Bonariensis and many variations of milkweed.

Nominations sought for arboretum awards

The nomination process for the 2023 Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Awards is open now through Sept. 29. Individuals and/or organizations may be nominated in the following categories:

Blazing Star Award: Recognizes an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution toward advancing the horticultural use of native plants or the restoration of native plant communities in Nebraska.

Johnny Appleseed Award: Recognizes an individual who embodies the generous spirit of Johnny Appleseed through a sustained personal involvement in tree-planting in Nebraska.

Educator Award: Recognizes educators who have made an outstanding contribution toward advancing the knowledge and appreciation of plants among their students.

Community Landscape Award: Recognizes individuals, groups, businesses or organizations (including units of government) for the implementation of a landscape project or activity that has significantly improved the green infrastructure of a community. Such projects should reach beyond beautification to include elements of sustainability such as water conservation, stormwater management, land stewardship, tree-canopy restoration, habitat, biodiversity, soil improvements, education and outreach, native plants, etc.

“The annual Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Awards offer an opportunity to shine the spotlight on those who are making a difference in the environment and in the communities we call home,” said Hanna Pinneo, executive director of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. “It’s a privilege to honor those who are doing such good, important work to help foster vibrant communities and a resilient environment.”

To nominate an individual or organization for an NSA Award, visit plantnebraska.org/awards and complete and submit the electronic nomination form. Contact Hanna Pinneo at hpinneo2@unl.edu with questions.

The awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 3.