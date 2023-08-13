Because of all the recent rain, I feel as though I’m getting eaten alive every time I attempt to weed my back garden.

It’s made me avoid what I’m now not so affectionately calling the jungle. Meanwhile, the weeds keep growing.

While I’ve been blaming my discomfort on mosquitoes, and there is plenty of evidence for that, they aren’t the only culprit to cause this reaction, according to Jody Green, an entomologist with the Nebraska Extension.

Yes, there are female mosquitoes on the hunt, seeking a blood meal this time of year to reproduce. But any time we’re outside, Green says, we’re exposed to several things that can cause us to itch and react negatively.

Urban wildlife such as birds, squirrels, rabbits and voles are hosts for ectoparasites such as fleas, ticks and mites, which will also bite humans.

Undoubtedly, Green says, the worst of the worst biters in terms of irritation and annoyance are chiggers, nearly microscopic mites that live in the grass.

And aside from mosquitoes, there are other flies that bite such as deer flies, horse flies, stable flies, and biting midges (sometimes called no-see-ums). Then there are insects that seem to land on us inadvertently and bite/probe for no reason. These include minute pirate bugs, lace bugs and thrips.

Yikes! Now, I really am afraid to go out there. But that’s not all.

“I’m also a lover of the outdoors and tend to my pollinator garden whenever I can. There are a lot of plants that cause skin irritation while pulling weeds, which is why I wear long pants, long sleeves, closed toed shoes and gloves. I sweat in my outfit, but it prevents me from itching and rashes afterward.” Green said. “The blades of grass, hairs on plant stems and pointy petals of coneflowers are enough for me to itch and get a rash.”

Mosquitoes need standing water to complete their life cycle. It’s where the eggs are laid and where the larvae and pupae develop, Green said.

The puddles after a rainstorm are a perfect breeding habitat. But there are other places and sources of water, too.

Dump any standing water that may sit in objects such as bird baths, kiddie pools and pet water bowls at least twice a week, Green said. Make sure to clean out gutters, fix leaky spigots and divert other sources of water from getting stagnant.

“Dumping the water will kill immature mosquitoes,” Green said. “For water we cannot dump, like ponds and retention areas, we can treat with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti in the product Mosquito Dunks/Bits) to kill larvae before they develop into biting adult stage.”

Next time you venture outside, which I’ll have to do eventually before my garden is totally overtaken by weeds, Green offers these tips:

» Avoid doing yardwork at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

» Wear loose-fitting clothes that cover your skin.

» On exposed skin, use EPA-approved insect repellents according to the label.

» Wear permethrin treated clothing (either DIY or commercially treated).

» Keep grassy areas mowed and trimmed back from walkways.

» Pull weeds before they go to seed. Mulch to keep weeds down.

» Run outdoor work clothes in the dryer 20-30 minutes to kill any hitchhiking insects.

» Take a shower within 2 hours of coming inside (to remove chiggers and find ticks).

» Dump standing water.

There is some good news about the insects in my garden. I haven’t noticed any Japanese beetles on my many rose bushes.

They are still here, Green said. It just depends on where in Nebraska you are located and what plants are growing in your landscape or nearby.

“According to other educators, Japanese beetles are a problem in more western and northern areas,” she said. “We should be grateful for their decreased numbers in the Omaha metro this year, but don’t expect them to be banished forever.”