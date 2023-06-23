Omaha gardener Becky Shuster says she uses everything in her arsenal to stop ravenous rabbits from munching on her flowers and vegetables.

If sprinkling garlic on plants doesn’t succeed, out comes the cayenne pepper and then the rabbit spray. She tried scattering dog fur, but birds hijacked that to build their nests.

“I just kind of use everything,” she said.

What she jokingly calls her “white fork farm” has kept some plants untouched. The sharp tines seem to keep furry creatures away.

But the best deterrent?

“I finally put a fence around my parsley, cucumbers and peppers,” she said. “Fencing seems to be the most effective.”

Using hardware cloth for that fencing is best, said Scott Evans of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The tight mesh prevents access to the plants.

While it isn’t pretty, he said, it works. It should be at least 18 inches tall and fastened to the ground with fabric staples.

Shuster said rascally rabbits seem to find everything in her yard delicious, even the lilies that are supposed to be toxic. Of course, they feasted on her hostas.

It’s been a problem for her the past few years, but Shuster said it seems as though there’s even more rabbits this summer in her Dundee neighborhood.

Gardeners all over the city seems to have their own war of the rabbits. Fencing allowed Kay Ponte in west Omaha to win the battle with a mama bunny determined to nest in her backyard planters.

“I cleaned it out once, and she went right back,” she said.

Ponte saw four rabbits in her yard in just one morning, but lately she’s only seen a baby. She’s speculates that the others might be hiding in the dense vegetation.

“Oh, he’s cute,” she said of the youngster, “but I know what he’s going to turn into.”

Evans says they’re also abundant in Millard, where he lives.

He thinks it could be weather-related.

“Since we didn’t have much snow/cold, the population didn’t crash like it sometimes can,” he said.

There are always boom and bust periods for most prey animals, said Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, including the eastern cottontail rabbits that you find in Nebraska.

Weather, the availability of preferred food sources and lower predator density all play a factor.

“We had a relatively mild spring, which may have helped populations as well as their preferred plant food sources,” she said. “In the city, there are always fewer predators like foxes, coyotes and raptors.”

While Shuster has had some success with garlic and sprays, Evans said most research on repellents shows a low percentage of effectiveness. Home remedies that he’s seen on social media can cause more harm than good, he said.

Benjamin Vogt, author of “Prairie Up: An Introduction to Natural Garden Design” has a few other ideas to stop hungry rabbits.

» Herbivores tend to avoid plants with aromatic, waxy or spiky foliage, so plant those. Plants on his list include rattlesnake master, monarda and asters such as Symphyotrichum oblongifolium.

» Use bodyguard plants to distract rabbits from high-value items. A mix of grasses or sedge would work because rabbits and deer tend not to eat them.

» Buy more plants so you don’t notice if one is topped or missing.

“You’ve put out a bunny buffet. They are thankful,” said Vogt, who runs Monarch Gardens. “Wouldn’t you be? Especially when there’s only lawn and concrete to choose from?”

