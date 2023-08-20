Even more amazing than the mind-blowing size and beauty of Steve Williams’ backyard garden is that he does all of the upkeep himself.

Imagine mulching, weeding and caring for a landscape the size of three football fields, stretching along a creek and across the back of nine houses of Omaha’s Rockbrook neighborhood.

There are so many of what he calls garden islands and pathways that this year, because he wanted a polished look for his third time on the Munroe-Meyer Guild garden walk, he had to start mulching while there was still snow on the ground. It took 100 cubic yards for the entire project.

“You really have to love it,” said Williams, a master gardener and retired family physician.

Williams, 69, has lived in his home for 41 years, and purchased the land from a neighbor about 35 years ago. He used it as a soccer field for his three children, whom he coached, until starting to transform it into his islands of flowers when they left home.

There are ponds, streams and bridges — he loves water in a garden — and hundreds of hostas and ferns, since most of the area is covered by stately trees. Perennials fill 95 percent, but annuals supply pops of color.

So, too, do sculptures of all sizes done by Midwest artists. Diane Mattern is a favorite, and a dozen of her pieces are included in the landscape.

At the far end of his property sits a 2-acre section that is kept wild for the deer, foxes, woodchucks, hawks and owls that live in the area. That section and the area along the creek is a certified wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. Providing plants for pollinators is important to him.

“With wildlife and pollinators, we have to keep insight into why we are here and what we’re working for,” Williams said.

He recently cleaned out the inside of the charming garden shed in the middle of the property that was filled with projects that he had planned to do over the years. One item that he uncovered there, a 9-foot bench that once belonged to his physician grandfather, was transformed into an outdoor potting station.

Williams can gaze over the seemingly endless garden from a new back deck that doubled the size of the original cedar structure, which had deteriorated beyond repair.

“It’s almost floating in the garden,” he said.

Williams isn’t an extravagant gardener — not with the cost of water, mulch and everything else that it takes to keep the area flourishing. Usually, he just mulches a few sections at a time. One of his favorite activities is stopping in at several nurseries and big-box stores along his way home.after his Friday stint working in the butterfly gardens at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium,

“Ask me the best place to find a special plant, and I can tell you,” he said. “If I see a plant that is reasonably priced that I need, I’ll buy it.”

Williams can’t count the number of plants on his property. When people ask, he likes the response his father used to give when people wanted to know how many registered angus cattle he had: “Enough to keep me busy.”

He can say that he’s never had to divide a hosta because they have so much room to grow.

At this stage, he’s doing more refining and replacing than adding new garden beds. Thinking about those projects keeps him busy over the winter. He doesn’t keep detailed notes — it’s all in his head.

“Springtime is so fun for me. Just to see them all explode from the ground,” he said.

In June, around 900 people toured his garden as part of the Munroe-Meyer walk. It required a year of preparation, but it’s special to him because funds raised help patients that he treated through the years.

Just being the caretaker of such an amazing place along with his trusty helper, golden retriever Hanna, has been special, too.

“It’s a passion not work,” he said. “I consider it an honor to be out here.”

