Walking into the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday felt a bit like being transported to a galaxy far, far away.
Attendees walk through the main exhibit hall during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday. The event brands itself as the ultimate destination for fans of movies, TV shows, comic books, gaming and “everything geeky.”
Cosplayers dressed as superheroes, “Star Wars” characters and more came out by the hundreds to this year’s OCon Expo, which featured vendors, panel discussions, a cosplay contest and celebrity guests.
OCon, which is in its sixth year, began Friday and will continue through Sunday.
The event brands itself as the ultimate destination for fans of movies, TV shows, comic books, gaming and “everything geeky.”
On Saturday, the event included a variety of panel discussions, ranging in topic from the potential mental health benefits of cosplay to comic creators’ stories of their careers.
Matt Fujan, one of the event’s organizers, said he was proud of the diverse range of panel topics at this year’s event.
Charles Gaxiola of Omaha takes a selfie with a pair of Among Us characters Saturday.
“People get to talk about whatever makes them happy,” he said. “I’m really proud of our paneling because it’s unique.”
Q&A events with celebrity guests also were scheduled throughout the weekend. This year’s celebrities included actress Mindy Sterling of “iCarly” and “Austin Powers”; horror actress Felissa Rose; puppeteer Kevin Clash; and Rikishi, who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.
Melissa Bratcher, the event’s media guest coordinator, said Sterling and Rose were especially popular among people at the event.
“Mindy and Felissa are both super engaging and really drawing people in,” Bratcher said.
Vendors at the event included comic book sellers, artists and authors.
Jet Falco was at the event promoting his comic book DreamersEcho, which comes with a soundtrack he created to correspond to the book’s different chapters. Falco, who is from central Iowa, said he was excited to be at OCon.
Hande Erdinc poses for a photo with her son, James, 7 weeks old, with a pair of Mandalorians.
While Falco said he’s been to smaller comic-con-type events in the area, OCon is by far the biggest and has the most variety, he said.
“It’s really cool to see the good reception, that people are excited to get back to their classic comic-con venue,” Falco said
One of the local groups at the event was Omaha’s 501st Legion, a “Star Wars” costuming group.
501st Legion member Rachel Neurath said she enjoys seeing everyone dressed up at OCon.
“My favorite thing is the characters you see and interacting with kids and seeing how the kids enjoy it,” she said.
Many attendees said they appreciate the community aspect of OCon and how they’re able to interact with people who share their passions.
Robb Blum and Bethany Garcia, portraying Hawkman and Hawkgirl, pose during the expo.
Ambrose Kampe of Omaha was dressed as a steampunk cowboy, a character she came up with on her own. Kampe said she enjoys cosplay and how it brings her back to the carefree mindset of being a kid.
“It’s really just a form of self-expression, she said. “Being able to be someone else for a day, getting to meet people who are like-minded and just kind of shut off having to be an adult for a bit.”
Photos: OCon Expo 2023
Mike Gaddie of Omaha, portraying Arthur Dent from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Steve Baxter of Papillion, portraying Red Leader from Star Wars, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Charles Gaxiola of Omaha takes a selfie with a pair of Among Us characters during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Epic Heesch of Omaha, portraying her character Gage the fawn, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Robb Blum and Bethany Garcia, portraying Hawkman and Hawkgirl, pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Gary Knaus of Omaha, portraying Doctor Octopus from Spiderman, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Kily Burkhead of Urbandale, Iowa, portraying Raven, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Whitney DeWitt of Omaha, portraying Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Nova Delange, 11, portraying Kuromi, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Siblings, from left, Lily, 12, James, 8, and Hazel Bottorff, 10, pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Hazel Bottorff, 10, portraying Amity from Owl House, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
James Bottorff, 10, portraying a Mandalorian from Star Wars, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Lily Bottorff, 12, portraying Willow from Owl House, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Edward King of Weston, portraying the gothic Mad Hatter, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Megan Marra of Lincoln, portraying Cloud Strife from the video game Final Fantasy, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Andrea Rhodes of Council Bluffs, portraying a bunny version of Poison Ivy, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Landon Grimes, 14, portraying the hunter from the video game Bloodborne, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Siblings, from left, Sophie, 7, Isaac, 4, and Nolan Bulas, 9, pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Nolan Bulas, 9, portraying Luigi, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Isaac Bulas, 4, portraying Mario, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Sophie Bulas, 7, portraying Princess Peach, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Rob Carmichael of Omaha, portraying a Stormtrooper from Star Wars, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Rose, 15, and Faith Smith, 14, portraying Roselina and Peach, pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Rose Smith, 15, portraying Roselina, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Faith Smith, 14, portraying Peach, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Lightsaber instruction during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Maria Smotherman of Omaha looks through an pile of stuffed characters with Jeanette Harlow of Bellevue during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday. The pair were portraying Merrill and Fenris, respectively, from the video game Dragon Age II.
Stephen Snitily of Omaha paints during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Jasper the corgi waits to be pet during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Scenes from OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Hande Erdinc poses for a photo with her son, James, seven-weeks-old, with a pair of Mandalorians during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
David Pope of Omaha looks at a comic book during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Wyatt Seals and Ashley Minnic of Denver, portraying the Joker and Harley Quinn, pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Ashley Minnic of Denver, portraying Harley Quinn, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Wyatt Seals of Denver, portraying the Joker, poses for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Mark Novotny and Ashley Mejstrik, portraying Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from SpongeBob SquarePants, pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Siblings Alivia, 11, and Josie McGrath, 8, portraying Kinoko Komori fromMy Hero Academia and Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb, pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
A Snowtrooper walks through the arena during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
David Filips of Omaha flips through a comic book during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Wyatt Fitzpatrik and Kelsey Franklin look through a box of posters during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Wyatt Fitzpatrick and Kelsey Franklin pose for a portrait during the OCon Expo at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
