One of Omaha’s most popular summer events starts next week at Midtown Crossing.

Jazz on the Green, presented by Omaha Performing Arts, will open on July 6 with headliner Larry McCray, a singer and guitarist who has been touring and recording for the last three decades. His style fuses elements of blues, rock and soul to create a contemporary blues sound.

He has shared the stage with legendary performers such as BB King, Buddy Guy, Keb’ Mo and Joe Bonamassa. He recorded his latest album, “Blues Without You,” in 2021 on Bonamassa’s nonprofit label, Keeping the Blues Alive.

The Redwoods will open the concert at 6:30 p.m. and McCray will take the stage at 7:30.

Jazz on the Green runs each Thursday through Aug. 10 at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing near 31st and Farnam Streets.

The rest of the lineup:

July 13: Xperience, with opener Jaguar James

July 20: Ron Artis II, with opener Charlie Alley

July 27: Bobby Watson, with opener Parfait

Aug. 3: Chad Stoner Band, with opener Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method, in partnership with the Blues Society of Omaha

Aug. 10: Anna Popovic, with opener The Toast

The lawn opens at 5 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, leashed pets, snacks, beer and wine are welcome. Hard liquor is prohibited.

Symphony to celebrate Fourth

The Omaha Symphony will perform a free outdoor concert on July 4 at the Gene Leahy Mall near 13th and Douglas Streets.

The 8:30 p.m. event will feature Broadway artist Siri Howard, opera performer Markel Reed and the vocal ensemble Resonance. The program will include traditional favorites such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” plus music by iconic American composer John Williams and much more.

Omaha Symphony Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl will conduct the orchestra. A fireworks show will follow.

About 15,000 people attended the symphony’s first Independence Day concert at the mall last year.

“This will be a fun, festive and family-friendly evening in downtown Omaha, and the continuation of a great new Fourth of July tradition for our city,” symphony President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden Daoud said in a press release.

Concertgoers can secure spots on the mall starting at 3 p.m. Blankets and portable lawn chairs are welcome but staking items and plastic tarps are prohibited. The park will close at 11 p.m.

Comedy show at Holland Center

Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster will perform on July 7 at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Feimster’s first one-hour special, “Sweet & Salty,” is now streaming on Netflix and was nominated for best comedy special on the Critics’ Choice Awards. She also has been on Conan O’Brien’s show and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range from $29.50 to $75 and are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606. A $100 VIP package includes a meet-and-greet season after the performance and a special lanyard. Tickets aren’t included in the package and must be purchased separately.

Go to the Omaha Performing Arts website, o-pa.org, for more information.

Omaha Community Playhouse advisory council

The Omaha Community Playhouse is creating a new advisory group made up of people involved in performing arts across the city.

Members of the OCP Community Engagement Council will regularly meet to discuss the theater’s efforts to manage and exceed community expectations, address challenges and invest in a culture of belonging, transparency and accountability.

Playhouse leaders hope to create direct, ongoing conversations with a diverse cross-section of people who represent all parts of the local theater community.

The council will have eight to 12 members who serve one-year terms. They can reapply, but returning representatives can’t be more than 50% of the group. Participation will be limited to two years.

Committee members must be from Omaha and commit to six meetings a year.

To apply, you can fill out a questionnaire at omahaplayhouse.com. Selected applicants will be invited to a conversation with the selection committee coordinator and one other member of the committee. Playhouse officials hope to have the council in place for a meeting in late August or early September.

Photos: Omaha Symphony returns to the stage