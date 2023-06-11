The Countryside Village location of Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe is moving several blocks to the southwest.

The bakery has been at the shopping center near 87th and Pacific Streets for a number of years, serving croissants, Danish pastries, cinnamon rolls, artisan breads and lunches. Owners plan to relocate at Loveland Centre near 90th Street and West Center Road later this summer.

The Pacific Street shop will close June 25 to prepare for the move. The owners promise frequent Facebook updates on their progress at the new store, which should open sometime in August.

It will join four other food purveyors in Loveland Centre: Market Basket restaurant, Dunkin’, Coolgreens and Fareway Meat Market.

In the meantime, Pacific Street regulars can visit the other Omaha Le Quartier near 51st Street and Underwood Avenue.

Ollie & Hobbes opens at One Pacific Place

The second location of a popular Papillion restaurant is now open at One Pacific Place near 105th and Pacific Streets.

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen is in the former site of the 801 Grill. The locally owned restaurant, which also has an outlet in Lincoln, offers artisan comfort food that’s made from scratch, plus a variety of fresh cocktails. It also has a patio.

Summer menu specials include an open-faced salmon sandwich, spinach and artichoke egg rolls and a chocolate creme brulee. Summer cocktails include a Hawaiian margarita and an orange gin and tonic.

Hours are 11 a.m. to close each day. To see a complete menu, which features such items as firecracker shrimp, chicken fried chicken and blueberry bread pudding, go to ollieandhobbes.com.

Omaha now has Clean Eatz franchise

Clean Eatz has arrived in the Omaha area, debuting at 920 S. 107th St., Suite 110 in Regency Crossing.

The health-food franchise has a dining room as well as a catering operation, grab and go items and chef-created takeout meal plans for customers.

Omaha sisters Susan Petri and Alyson Robinson are the owners. They have had successful careers in management, marketing and sales at Fortune 500 companies.

It serves healthy build-your-own bowls, burgers (with bison, salmon and turkey as available proteins), salads, wraps, flatbreads and other dishes. It can accommodate gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diets and other dietary restrictions.

Customers who want a regular stream of meals that balance protein, carbs and fats can order meals plans online each Thursday through Sunday for pick-up.

For more information, go to cleaneatz.com.

Boutique shopping, tacos and drinks

The Weekend Lakeside Bar & Grill in Ashland is sponsoring a pop-up boutique on Tuesday evening.

“Tacos & Tequila” will feature food from The Corner Kick Cantina in Omaha, plus a variety of booths operated by local vendors. Jewelry, gifts, art, clothes, flowers, Tupperware and other items will be available.

Tatar and Jewel, horses dressed as unicorns, will be on hand to pose for photos with patrons.

Margaritas and other libations will be available at the Weekend bar.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. The bar is at 339 Thomas Lake Road.

New bakery opens in west Omaha

Reis’ Bakery recently opened in the former location of Cupcake Island.

The bakery, at 1314 S 119th St., offers not-overly-sweet pastries in the European tradition.

According to the bakery website, that means they use unbleached, non-GMO imported French flour; French and Belgian chocolates; 100% fruit puree with no additives, preservatives or thickening agents; organic milk; and 82% French butterfat.

The menu includes baguettes, ale bread, croissants, financiers, chocolate almond biscotti and more.

The bakery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, or until they sell out.

As a veteran-owned business, they offer a 10% discount to both active duty and retired military personnel.

For more information, go to bakedbyreis.com.

<&rule>