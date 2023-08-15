It’s fun to play “spot the Omaha stuff” in films by director Alexander Payne, who grew up in the city and now lives here most of the time.

Sometimes it’s as obvious as locations such as downtown Dundee, La Casa Pizzaria, Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista High School. And sometimes it’s names and other tidbits that are more sly, pointed and playful.

“The Holdovers,” Payne’s new film due out in October, is a case in point. The trailer has gotten a lot of buzz around town for its nods to Payne’s Omaha friends and some more obscure references.

The movie is a comedy-drama set at a New England prep school in 1970, starring Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. In describing Giamatti’s role as a bitter, beleaguered and extremely disliked teacher, the trailer flashes shots of student test papers with dismal grades.

One appears to be the work of Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding, with a violent red “D” at the bottom.

“Yes, I’ve seen the trailer, “ Harding said when a reporter asked. He’s excited about the film and his “role” in promoting it, but disappointed with the grade.

“I guess I wish I would have done better,” Harding joked.

Payne says he includes Omaha references in all of his movies.

“It’s nice to give shoutouts and recognition to people I know,” he said in a recent interview at a downtown Omaha coffee shop. “It’s just a joke, and it’s fun to do.”

The director, who has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting, went to kindergarten at Dundee Elementary School with Harding, and they have kept in touch ever since. He had a special reason to include Harding in “The Holdovers”: Part of it was filmed at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, one of Harding’s alma maters.

Another test paper in the trailer was from Harry “Hal” Koch, another Payne friend whose great-great-grandfather, Sen. Gilbert Hitchcock, founded The World-Herald. Omaha’s zoo is named after Koch’s great-grandfather Henry Doorly. The grade on that paper was an F+.

Payne, who also has homes in Los Angeles and Greece, said he still sees these old friends.

Still another Omaha tie in the film’s trailer is a student known only as “Mr. Kountze,” referring to the pioneer family that founded First National Bank of Omaha. Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church at 26th and Farnam Streets is also named after those early Omahans.

Payne had nothing to do with another Omaha link in the film. One of the main characters, a student, is named Angus Tully, calling to mind an old men’s clothing store downtown. The film’s writer, David Hemingson, came up with the name himself.

“It’s a complete coincidence,” the director said.

The film tells the story of a group of prep school students who have nowhere to go during the holidays. Giamatti’s character is the unlucky faculty member who has to stay behind. Soon, the group is culled to one student, the teacher and the school’s cook, and the film becomes about three unlikely people who form a relationship when they’re thrown together.

Payne said he found the actor who plays Tully, Dominic Sessa, by calling drama departments at the five schools at which he filmed. Footage from the schools was cobbled together to create the fictional institution. Sessa is an actual senior at Deerfield Academy.

He said his current project is home repair at his downtown Omaha condo.

“You’ve gotta take care of all that stuff between movies,” he said.

“The Holdovers” will premiere in Los Angeles and will be released to select theaters across the country Oct. 27. Its first Omaha showing will be Nov. 11 at an event with Payne at Film Streams. The director is a former board member at the nonprofit theater.

Harding will be sure to see it while it’s here.

“I’ve always enjoyed his films, and this one looks like it’s really gonna be a great movie,” he said.

Payne will travel to several cities for festivals featuring the film, including St. Louis and Toronto. He’ll also attend a screening in Boston for cast and crew.

Then he’ll concentrate on a project that will require research about 19th-century Nebraska.

“I’ve just begun writing a western,” he said. “I’ve wanted to do that for years.”

Comedy or drama? Some of both.

“Of course it will have humor in it, because it’s me,” Payne said.

