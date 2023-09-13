Marcus Theatres in the Omaha area have added new dates and showtimes for the movie version of singer Taylor Swift’s ongoing tour.

Ticket sales have been brisk for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film,” which arrives at theaters Oct. 13, company officials say.

“Taylor Swift’s announcement that she is bringing the Eras Tour to theaters certainly has made sparks fly at the box office … especially in markets where (the tour) hasn’t performed live,” Marcus Theatres President Mark Gramz said in a press release.

The highly anticipated stadium tour began March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and will end Nov. 23 in Toronto. It spans over three hours and features 44 songs divided into 10 distinct acts. By the end, it will have stopped at 145 venues across five continents.

It hasn’t stopped in Omaha. Kansas City was the closest metro area on the schedule.

The film will be shown on massive screens with multidimensional sound. Patrons can watch in recliner seats.

Collectible Taylor Swift cups and popcorn tubs will be available at concession stands, along with exclusive food and drink specials. Fans are encouraged to dress in Swift gear and bring friendship bracelets to share.

The Omaha area has three Marcus Theatres: Majestic Cinema, 14304 W. Maple Road; Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue; and Village Pointe Cinema, 304 N. 174th St. Lincoln has four Marcus properties.

Tickets are $21.38 for general admission and $14.05 for kids. You can buy them at marcustheatres.com\TaylorSwift. Groups also can schedule private screenings.