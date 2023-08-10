Singer, guitarist and pianist A.J. Croce was not yet 2 years old when his dad was killed in a Louisiana plane crash.

His dad, of course, was Jim Croce, known for megahits such as “Bad Bad Leroy Brown” and "Time in a Bottle.” Croce died in 1973 — at the height of his popularity — when he was just 30 years old.

A.J., however, knows his dad better than you might think he would.

“I was fortunate that he recorded well over 100 tapes, reel-to-reel and cassettes, just sitting with friends, practicing. …” A.J. said in an interview to promote his Friday night concert at The Admiral in Omaha. “I got this rare opportunity to get to understand my father a little better than I would have had he not left those recordings.”

One of them was audio of the elder Croce listening to the music of artists A.J. had discovered on his own: Fats Waller, Pink Anderson. Early cuts from Bessie Smith. Jimmie Rodgers. The reel-to-reel played exactly the same songs A.J. had played in concerts.

“It was chilling. My hair stood on end,” he said.

A.J. launched his career playing rhythm and blues, soul and roots music. He knew he wanted to be a musician from an early age when he began studying piano, but when he got his first paycheck for playing at age 12, he said, “I never for a moment thought I would do what my father did.”

At age 18, A.J. got a call to tour with blues legend B.B. King after King saw him perform, and he’s never looked back. He’s also played frequently with James Brown, Ray Charles and, frequently, with the Neville Brothers.

It took him 25 years to add some of his dad’s songs to his repertoire, starting 10 years ago at a show on what would have been Jim’s 70th birthday.

“I did his songs, and it was fun to see how people got into it,” he said, but added that he couldn’t imagine being a cover band. He wanted to do his own thing, and thought the retrospective of the senior Croce’s work would be for one night only.

But he started throwing in an occasional Jim Croce song at shows and eventually conceived of “Croce Plays Croce,” the concert he has been performing for about five years — off and on, he said, because of the pandemic.

That’s what the audience will experience Friday at 7:30 p.m. at A.J’s show in the former Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Tickets, ranging from $59 to $79, are available at admiralomaha.com

The concert, A.J. said, “is really my father’s music, my music and the music that connects us from two generations of writers and musicians.”

He said the show is different each time he performs it because of audience requests. People ask for everything from his dad’s songs to Ray Charles to Mose Allison and many other artists.

A.J. really doesn’t have a favorite among all the songs he performs, both by his dad and others. He thinks “favorites” depend on when you’re listening and what memories they provoke. The concert, he said, illustrates that.

He thinks people are surprised by the energy a relatively soft-spoken singer and his band bring to “Croce Plays Croce.”

“I think that music has this ability to bring us to the moment when we (first) heard that song,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a great moment and sometimes it’s a moment we’d like to forget. Sometimes it has multiple lives within our lives. (Music) has a nostalgic and emotional aspect to it. It’s my job to take you on this adventure for 90 minutes.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023