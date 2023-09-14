Grammy Award-winning country music duo Dan + Shay will play in Omaha in April.
The pair, which consists of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, will perform at the CHI Health Center on April 6. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. People can pre-register on the
Dan + Shay website until 4 p.m. on Monday to receive early access ticket codes to purchase tickets in advance.
The Omaha stop will come as part of the act’s “The Heartbreak on the Map Tour” that will begin on Feb. 29. The tour takes its name from a song on the duo’s fifth album, “Bigger Houses,” which will be released Friday.
Dan + Shay won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance from 2019 to 2021. The pair previously performed at the Omaha event center in 2021.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2023
Wahoo's Lanta Hitz high gives her teammates during pregame introductions before playing Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Pearey, left, and his fiancé Annarose Beebe, enjoy a ride with a panda bear they won earlier during Septemberfest at the CHI Health Center parking lot on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) passes the ball in the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule sneaks through his players before warm ups ahead of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Louis' Emily Puricelli (1) makes a save above Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) and St. Louis' Sophia Stram (28) during the first half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) leaps into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooke Winsor draws on the sidewalk during the 5th Annual Chalk Art Festival in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Becky McMahon, an animal control officer with the Nebraska Humane Society, attempts to corral a loose dog on Sheffield Street in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) serves during the first set at the Devaney Center in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) celebrates a goal during the second half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
