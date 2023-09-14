Grammy Award-winning country music duo Dan + Shay will play in Omaha in April.

The pair, which consists of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, will perform at the CHI Health Center on April 6. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. People can pre-register on the Dan + Shay website until 4 p.m. on Monday to receive early access ticket codes to purchase tickets in advance.

The Omaha stop will come as part of the act’s “The Heartbreak on the Map Tour” that will begin on Feb. 29. The tour takes its name from a song on the duo’s fifth album, “Bigger Houses,” which will be released Friday.

Dan + Shay won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance from 2019 to 2021. The pair previously performed at the Omaha event center in 2021.