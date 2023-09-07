Country music star Zach Bryan has added a second show in Omaha due to popular demand.

Bryan will perform at the CHI Health Center arena on April 29 and 30.

Registration for presale access to tickets is open now at www.zachbryanpresale.com. Presales began Wednesday, and general public sales open Friday.

The show is part of Bryan's coast-to-coast "The Quittin Time" tour in support of Bryan's new, self-titled album. The 2024 tour follows on the heels of the "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour," which brought Bryan to Lincoln last month.

The Middle East and Levi Turner are scheduled to perform as part of the Omaha show.