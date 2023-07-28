Country music star Tim McGraw is coming to Omaha’s CHI Center next year.

The singer on Friday announced a tour to support his new album, “Standing Room Only,” which will be released Aug 25. He plans to visit more than 30 cities and will be in Omaha on June 7, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 through ticketmaster.com. Special guest Carly Pearce will join McGraw on the tour.

Known for hits such as “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Where the Green Grass Grows,” McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide. He has won three Grammy Awards, 21 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

“Standing Room Only,” a single from his not-yet-released album, is currently at No. 15 on the Billboard Country hits chart.

