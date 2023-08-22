Due to construction and weather delays at The Astro concert venue in La Vista, six shows that had been scheduled at the venue will move to different venues.

The first scheduled event, “I Want My 80s Tour”, on Aug. 30 will move to Liberty First Credit Union Arena at 7300 Q St. in Ralston. The tour will feature musical acts Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone.

The Here Come the Mummies (scheduled for Sept. 7), Beth Hart (Sept. 16) and Ancient Aliens (Sept. 21) shows have been moved to The Admiral venue at 2234 S. 13th St. in Omaha.

The Astro outdoor amphitheater will host country music artist Casey’s Donahew Sept. 22 show. The amphitheater is also expected to host rock band The Gaslight Anthem on Sept. 30. Those two performances will be moved from The Astro's indoor venue.

Ticket holders for the “I Want My 80s Tour” will receive updated tickets reflecting the venue in Ralston. The updated tickets will be sent in the next three to five days to the email addresses used to purchase the original tickets. Those who do not receive tickets by Monday are asked to contact the arena’s box office via email at boxoffice@libertyfirstcuarena.com.

Existing tickets purchased for performances moved to The Admiral will be honored for entry at that venue. Existing tickets for performances originally scheduled for The Astro will also be honored at The Astro amphitheater.

Fans unable to attend any of the upcoming shows due to the venue changes may request refunds until Monday. Those seeking refunds will be contacted by Ticketmaster with information on how to do so.

Having broken ground in September 2021, the indoor/outdoor venue co-owned and managed by 1% Productions and Mammoth Inc. was originally scheduled to open in January. By this past April, the venue’s opening timeline was pushed back to late this summer. At the time of groundbreaking, the construction budget for The Astro theaters was $23.6 million.

The venue, located at 8302 City Center Drive in La Vista, is part of the larger La Vista City Centre development, which is a collaborative effort between the City of La Vista and developers. The City Centre development also includes the 384-luxury apartment complex Vivere Apartments, the Heights Draft Room pub and a public parking garage with 570 spots.

Chili’s, First National Bank of Omaha, Waxing the City, McDonald’s, Starbucks and Rocket Carwash also have stores in the area of City Centre.

