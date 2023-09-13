Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo will perform in Omaha in March.
Rodrigo’s stop at the CHI Health Center on March 13 will come as part of her Guts world tour that is set to begin Feb. 23, according to a press release. Singer and songwriter Chappell Roan will open for Rodrigo, 20, at the Omaha concert.
Fans who wish to attend the concert can register on
Ticketmaster's website from now until 9 p.m. Sunday. Registered fans will then be randomly selected to receive a code that gives them access to purchase tickets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21. The registration system, the press release said, will “help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.”
Standard ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $199.50, plus taxes and fees. A limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP ticket packages also will be available.
The Guts tour will be in support of Rodrigo’s album “Guts,” which was released Friday.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2023
Wahoo's Lanta Hitz high gives her teammates during pregame introductions before playing Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Pearey, left, and his fiancé Annarose Beebe, enjoy a ride with a panda bear they won earlier during Septemberfest at the CHI Health Center parking lot on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) passes the ball in the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule sneaks through his players before warm ups ahead of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Louis' Emily Puricelli (1) makes a save above Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) and St. Louis' Sophia Stram (28) during the first half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) leaps into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooke Winsor draws on the sidewalk during the 5th Annual Chalk Art Festival in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Becky McMahon, an animal control officer with the Nebraska Humane Society, attempts to corral a loose dog on Sheffield Street in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) serves during the first set at the Devaney Center in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) celebrates a goal during the second half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!