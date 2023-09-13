Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo will perform in Omaha in March.

Rodrigo’s stop at the CHI Health Center on March 13 will come as part of her Guts world tour that is set to begin Feb. 23, according to a press release. Singer and songwriter Chappell Roan will open for Rodrigo, 20, at the Omaha concert.

Fans who wish to attend the concert can register on Ticketmaster's website from now until 9 p.m. Sunday. Registered fans will then be randomly selected to receive a code that gives them access to purchase tickets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21. The registration system, the press release said, will “help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.”

Standard ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $199.50, plus taxes and fees. A limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP ticket packages also will be available.

The Guts tour will be in support of Rodrigo’s album “Guts,” which was released Friday.