This week’s Jazz on the Green concert has been postponed because of hot, humid conditions.

It was rescheduled to Aug. 17 and will become the last concert in this year’s series.

It was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing near 31st and Farnam Streets. The forecast for that day calls for 98 degrees and slight breezes.

Saxophonist Bobby Watson was the headliner and Parfait, a local ensemble, was the opener. The lineup will be the same at the rescheduled concert.

Omaha Performing Arts presents Jazz on the Green each summer. For more information, go to o-pa.com

