Singer Melissa Etheridge is happy to be the headliner for the city’s pre-Fourth of July celebration at Memorial Park.

“I love Omaha. It’s like a big secret,” she said in a recent phone interview. “Nobody knows how cool Omaha is.”

Over the years, she’s had several opportunities to see the city grow, she said. She grew up in Leavenworth, Kansas, and played one of her early gigs at a bar in Falls City, Nebraska.

She performed at the Omaha Civic Auditorium as her career grew. That night, she was on one stage in the old hall, and Lynyrd Skynyrd was on the other, she said. She remembers doing a show at Peony Park in June 1993, and her latest Omaha concert was in 2021 at the Holland Center.

Now she’s returning for an outdoor performance with special guest Peter Noone, lead singer of Herman’s Hermits. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. with the national anthem and a welcome, then Noone will take the stage at 6:45. She will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m., and fireworks will cap the evening.

The park will open at 5 a.m. for people who want to reserve prime spots.

Etheridge said the concert — and a tour that started June 21 — is taking place at the same time as several notable events in her life.

Her new memoir will be released by Harper Collins in September.

“I wrote a book that was released in 2001, but that was the first half of my life,” she said. "Everything really interesting happened after that.”

It’s still happening. Also in September, she will open her one-woman show, “My Window,” on Broadway and it will run through December. It was off-Broadway last fall.

And she’s making a documentary about Leavenworth, “which has a whole lot of prisons,” she said.

As a young artist, she played those prisons and performed again at the Kansas Women’s Penitentiary about a month ago as part of the documentary project.

“It’s a prison documentary that talks a lot about the justice system, rehabilitation, all those wonderful issues,” she said. “I have a lot of connections to the prison reform movement. I really believe that prison reform is long overdue and really needs to come to the forefront of how we deal with human beings.”

She’s not fazed by juggling all those things at once.

The tour is kind of the easy part, she said: “I love my band. They’re rockingly good.”

Fans can expect to hear all of her hit songs — such as “Come To My Window” and “I’m the Only One” — and some new tracks as well. She said she loves to watch people sing all the songs that they know.

Some elements of the performance may be unexpected.

“People coming to the Omaha show are gonna see a lot of cool things,” she said. “They will be surprised at how much guitar I play.”

Etheridge said she had myriad musical influences because she grew up in the 1960s and '70s, “which just had so much great music from rock 'n’ roll to folk.”

Her dad listened to the Mamas and Papas, Simon and Garfunkel and Neil Diamond, she said. Together, her parents enjoyed recordings from good songwriters performed by diverse artists such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Johnny Mathis and Peggy Lee.

“In the '70s,” she said, “when I came into my own listening, it was Bruce Springsteen, Journey, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin …”

Etheridge, 62, says she’s not sure where life will take her next. But rather than speculating – and worrying – about the future, she said, she’s increasingly content to live day to day.

“I am able to be in the moment and say I am loving what I am doing right now, so when I get there 10 years from now I will be able to go, ‘Wow, this has been great,’” she said. “New things will come and I will be surprised and delighted.”

One thing she’s sure of, however, is that she will continue to sing and play the guitar onstage.

“I don’t think I can retire from music. I don’t think that’s a possibility,” she said. “I might take a long break and go fishing somewhere, but I’m not gonna retire.”

