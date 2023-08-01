“Carry On Wayward Son.”

The iconic song by Kansas helped propel the band to stardom in late 1976. But the band’s fortunes may not be what they are today had members gone ahead with their original plan not to include it on their fourth studio album, “Leftoverture.”

Former Kansas guitarist, keyboard player and songwriter Kerry Livgren introduced the song as the band was finishing recording the album. Originally thinking the band already had enough songs for the album without “Carry On Wayward Son,” the group changed its tune once they heard the initial version.

“We all kind of went, ‘Yeah, that needs to go on the record,'" drummer Phil Ehart said in an interview with The World-Herald on Tuesday.

Now in its 50th year, Kansas will perform at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of its “Another Fork in the Road” tour.

Ehart and guitarist Rich Williams are the only two original Kansas members still part of the band's six-member lineup. Bass guitarist Billy Greer has been a member since 1985.

The lead track on “Leftoverture,” “Carry On Wayward Son” peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Along with the 1978 ballad “Dust in the Wind,” which peaked at No. 6 in 1978, and other hits including “Play the Game Tonight" and “Point of Know Return,” “Carry On Wayward Son” cemented Kansas' place in classic rock lore.

“For being such a big thing that almost didn’t make it on that record," Ehart said, "we’re glad it did.”

Ehart said Livgren and original bass guitarist Dave Hope still occasionally perform with the band. Livgren and Hope are not expected to do so in Omaha.

Ehart traces the band’s longevity to the “passion” that each band member possesses for performing and creating new music.

“It’s something that you do and you enjoy doing,” he said. “That’s the way it is with us. We’re still doing it because we still like it. We love getting out there and playing.”

Ehart credits Kansas’ fans as being a primary reason the band has been able to continue to perform.

“We owe so much to our fans,” he said, crediting them for buying the band’s records and attending concerts. “If that wasn’t happening and nobody was coming to see us, I’m not sure we’d be around.”

