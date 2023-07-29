Despite excessive heat followed by a severe-weather delay, thousands gathered Friday in Aksarben’s Stinson Park for Maha.

BIB, a hardcore punk band from Omaha, and Hakim, a rapper from Lincoln, kicked off the festival before the sky began to darken and thunder began to roll.

Festivalgoers were evacuated around 6 p.m. because of the threat of severe weather. The festival gates reopened at 7 p.m. after rain poured down for several minutes and a bit of hail fell.

Icky Blossoms, an electropunk trio from Omaha, took the stage around 7:15 p.m.

John Van Haute, who said he’s been to Maha four or five times in the past, was most excited to see Icky Blossoms. He said he always enjoys the performances at the festival.

“The atmosphere is so great,” Van Haute said. “I always appreciate being able to see a lot of different types of music.”

Other performers Friday night included EKKSTACY, an indie/post-punk/synth wave artist from Vancouver, and Alvvays, an indie rock band from Toronto. TURNSTILE, a hardcore punk band from Baltimore, was set to close out the night.

Nine other acts will perform Saturday, including this year’s headliner, Big Thief.

“Music is really the main attraction,” said Rachel Grace, Maha’s co-executive director. “We’re known for having a number of genres, and this year’s lineup really encompasses that.”

Around 13,000 people are expected to attend Maha over the two days, Grace said.

Besides the music, attendees also could shop from several local creators and visit the “community village,” which highlighted 19 local nonprofits. People also could ride a Ferris wheel.

There also were places designed for attendees to escape the heat, including the Millworks Arts Lounge, which was holding comedy and poetry performances throughout the festival in an air-conditioned tent. Shaded areas where people could take a break from the heat also were available around the festival.

There are several different places to grab drinks throughout the festival, though there are no food trucks this year.

Grace said the festival was encouraging people to check out nearby restaurants in Aksarben. Attendees could leave and return as many times as they wanted, and some restaurants were serving special menus for the festival.

This is Maha’s last year in Aksarben. The festival will move to Omaha’s riverfront in 2024.

Kieran Kissler of Lincoln, who said she’s been to the festival six or seve times, said it was bittersweet to see the festival leave Stinson Park. Kissler said she’s enjoyed how centralized the festival is, but feels it might be outgrowing the spot.

“In a way, it’s like sending your kid off to college,” she said. “ They grow too big for the space.”

While Grace said she’s excited to begin Maha’s next chapter back at the riverfront, it’s tough to leave Aksarben after holding the festival there since 2011.

“When Maha had the opportunity to move, it was a godsend to have this beautiful Stinson Park,” she said. “I’m thinking emotions will be strong Saturday night.”

World-Herald photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report.

Photos: First day of Maha 2023