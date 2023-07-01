For many attending the annual Memorial Park concert Friday evening, the event was all about music, fireworks and tradition.

Thousands gathered to see Herman’s Hermits and Melissa Etheridge perform at this year’s City of Omaha Celebrates America event.

Herman’s Hermits, the English pop-rock band starring Peter Noone, took the stage early in the evening. Etheridge, a Grammy award-winning rock artist and guitarist, followed, and fireworks were scheduled to end the night.

The family-friendly and free event drew people of all ages. While the date of the concert varies, this year’s event was a way for attendees to kick off their Fourth of July festivities.

Despite a chance for rain threatening to disrupt the evening’s festivities, sunny weather prevailed and temperatures remained in the low 80s as the event began.

Some attendees said they were enjoying the milder temperatures compared with last year’s event, when temperatures remained in the 90s for most of the evening.

Many families staked out their spots at the park ahead of time, with the park opening at 5 a.m. for people to set up their chairs and blankets.

Mark and Robin Quinn said they were able to find a close spot to set up their chairs when they arrived around 4:30 p.m. They said they hadn’t been to the concert in a while, but were excited to see Etheridge perform.

Both said they enjoy the celebratory nature of the event and what it brings to the community.

“It puts Omaha on the map again,” Mark said.

Many attendees said they’ve been going to the concert for decades and remember those years with a particularly good lineup or especially bad weather.

Bill Powell said he’s been going to the concert since the late 1980s and his daughter Danielle Powell, who’s now almost 40, said she’s been attending since she was a baby.

Danielle said she likes being able to relax outside during the event and enjoy both the music and the fireworks.

Bill said some of his favorite performances over the years have been the Beach Boys and Creedence Clearwater Revisited. Danielle said she wished she had gone the year the Beach Boys performed.

“That’s the year I was too cool to come,” she said.

For around 30 years, Pat Meiners and Andrea Bates have made it out to the concert. Meiners, who moved to Austin, Texas, last year said she traveled to Omaha specifically so she wouldn’t miss the concert this year.

“We like to people-watch and we like the fireworks,” Meiners said. “We like the tradition aspect of it.”

