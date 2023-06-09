Jeremiah was a bullfrog.

Now considered the iconic opening line to the 1971 classic rock song “Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night, both the nonsensical line and song as written by Hoyt Axton initially didn’t click with Three Dog Night founder and vocalist Danny Hutton and his fellow band members.

Hutton said the band performed the song as a favor for Axton, whose mother, Mae Boren Axton, co-wrote the Elvis Presley hit “Heartbreak Hotel.”

“Jeremiah was a bullfrog… like what?” Hutton recalled to The World-Herald this week.

But after the catchy song was released, listeners demanded to hear it. “Joy to the World” reached the top of the charts. It was one of three songs, along with “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)” and “Black And White,” performed by Three Dog Night to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 40 list and one of 21 songs by the band to chart.

“It was a crazy little weird (song) we did. But it went on to sell (millions of) records. So what the hell do I know?” Hutton laughed.

Concert attendees will likely hear the song and other hits when Hutton and the current iteration of Three Dog Night, which Hutton created in 1968, perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center in downtown Omaha starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Even though he’s now 80 years old, Hutton and the six-member band have not slowed down touring. Hutton said he and the band perform on more than 100 days per year. Their schedule is structured so they perform three days in a row and stay home for four days.

“I love it,” Hutton said. “When you arrive in a city, and the show’s doing well, it’s like the party in town. You are the party for that night in town.”

The band is still performing new material. One song, “Prayer of the Children,” will see all six members sing in a capella arrangement. The song is featured on the band’s upcoming album “The Road Ahead.”

More than half a century after starting the band, Hutton performs with the same energy level as ever. He is only original member still performing with the band.

Noting that “everybody is just firing on all cylinders,” Hutton said. “You’ve got to get out there and give it everything you have.”

Hutton added, “We’re there for you to leave with a big smile on your face.”

