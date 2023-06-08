Last year, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival unveiled its new location at Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets.

This year, there will be new food and activities at the 49th annual event, which features work by more than 130 professional juried artists in addition to live music and a fair for kids. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

“I love coming to Omaha for the Summer Arts Festival every year. You can tell what a special event this is just by how many people come out to support artists like myself year after year,” Minneapolis artist Kristi Abbott told festival planners. “I’m excited to see what this year brings.”

In 2023, it brings several new partners that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, said Molly Hartford, president of the Summer Arts Festival board of directors.

They are:

Art-Able, a showcase for work created by artists who are physically and/or intellectually challenged. Pieces will come from individual artists as well as people affiliated with QLI and Angel Guardians.

Benson First Friday, which regularly presents arts-based activities in the Benson neighborhood. Its festival booth, open Saturday and Sunday only, will have activities to help visitors get in touch with their creative sides.

D’Colores, presenting “Arts, Roots and Culture.” The program combines workshops, performances and a mobile art gallery, all inside an old school bus.

Local Art Plug, showcasing a virtual-reality video game that puts you in the pilot seat as a Tuskegee Airman. Participants can provide feedback to help developers edit the game.

Nebraska Poetry Society, which will put on a slam competition at 2 p.m. Saturday. The audience will choose the winner.

“Omaha has an incredible network of local artists, co-ops and organizations doing some amazing work. We feel so lucky to be working with them this year,” Hartford said.

The festival also announced nine new food vendors: Best Burger; EATA Buncha Nuts; Farmers Market Kettlekorn & Lemonade; Get Real Sandwiches; Guaca Maya; Hudson’s Mini Donuts; Made It Myself Shaved Ice; Sauce Bosses; and Wonton Jon.

They join returning vendors Boki Street Food, Deviled Egg Co., Jackson’s Takeout, Mediterranean Corner, Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ, Parthenon and Shelly’s Dippin’ Dots Ice Dream.

The music tent at 67th and Frances Street will host local performers all weekend long.

Crafts and activities for even the youngest festival goers will be at the Children’s Tent, open Saturday and Sunday in Stinson Park on the Aksarben Village grounds. Participating organizations include Lauritzen Gardens, the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Community Playhouse and many others. It also will offer kids a chance to start their own art collections by selling work by professional festival artists for $3 to $5.

Other events at the festival include a showcase for homegrown artists, booths from local arts galleries, a young artists exhibition and a mini mural project for children.

It’s also the last weekend you can see Summer Arts Festival mural cubes at sites across the city. For more information about the cubes – and the festival itself – go to summerarts.org

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Children’s Fair operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Photos: Omaha Summer Arts Festival