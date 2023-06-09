Bach is back. So is Bartok. And Brahms.

The Omaha Chamber Music Society’s Summer Concert Series will feature works by each of them. The concerts, on four consecutive Sundays, are all at 3 p.m at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St. They all feature performances by professional musicians with ties to the metropolitan area.

The series kicks off Sunday with “Bach, Forster & Vivaldi,” showcasing Jim Compton on bassoon; Brett Hodge, French horn; and Christi Zuniga, piano.

The rest of the schedule:

June 18: “Bartok, Morris & Francaix,” with Maria Harding, flute; Jennifer Novak Haar, piano; Heather Baxter, oboe; and Rosario Galante, clarinet.

June 25: “Brahms, Chance & Beethoven,” with Alejandro Gomez Guillen, Violin; Tyler Sieh and Alexa Brown, viola; and Bobby Scharmann, double bass.

July 2: “Debussy, Loeffler and Mendelssohn,” with Harding, Gomez Guillen, Brown, Baxter and Zuniga.

To purchase tickets and see a complete list of works for each concert, go to omahachambermusic.org

Tickets are $20 general admission, $10 for military personnel and teachers, and $5 for students. Packages are also available.

Wind symphony concerts

The Nebraska Wind Symphony has two free concerts on its schedule this summer.

The first is Sunday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church near 120th and Pacific Streets and the other is July 2 at the Granary District near 74th and Main Streets in Ralston.

Both begin with a 6 p.m. performance by the Swingtones Big Band. The wind symphony concert will begin at 7.

Free Wednesday concerts

The Music in the Park Concert Series is back in Council Bluffs.

Free concerts are on Wednesday nights through July 26 at 7 p.m. in Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. Bring a blanket or a chair.

The schedule:

June 14: Doors & Windows (The Music of Burt Bacharach)

June 21: Carmelita & the International Quartet (Music from around the world)

June 28: The Brits (British Invasion music)

July 12: Travis the Band (Rhythm and blues, soul, pop)

July 19: Michael Lyon Group (Great American Songbook)

July 26: Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns (Blues)

Pottawattamie County Arts Culture and Entertainment and the Iowa West Foundation sponsor the concerts.

Free Thursday concerts

Village Pointe shopping center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road is starting its Vibes Summer Concert Series next week. Music will range from classic rock to country to the best of The Beatles and more.

The outdoor concerts are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday. High Heel Band will be the first featured group on Thursday night.

The remaining schedule:

June 22: One2Go

June 29: Hardwood Dash

July 6: Taxi Driver

July 13: Lemon Fresh Day

July 20: Come Together Band

July 27: 402 Band

August 3: The Personics

No outside food will be permitted. Kona Grill will sell drinks and Cold Stone Creamery will sell ice cream.

The concerts will be in the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Amphitheatre between Gunderson’s and Bravo! Cucina Italiana.

Big band music at Holland

The 18-piece Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform Monday night at the Holland Music Club in Omaha.

The orchestra, lead singers and a vocal group are the successors of the orchestra that world-famous conductor Miller led 80 years ago before he was killed in a plane crash while serving in World War II.

The current group has been touring continuously since 1956.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert range from $44.50 to $61.50 and are available at ticketomaha.com, the Holland Center box office at 1200 Douglas St. or 402-345-0606.

The Holland Music Club is on the second floor of the Holland Center.

Season finale at Playhouse

“Respect,” a musical revue based on the songs of such noted pop artists as Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Carole King and more, is now playing on the Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage.

The show, featuring four women and two men, will include songs from the 1960s through the 1980s and will delve into the stories of the iconic female vocalists of that time. It runs through June 25.

Tickets, $40, are for sale at ticketomaha.com or the Omaha Community Playhouse box office, 6905 Cass St.

Omaha Community Playhouse through the years