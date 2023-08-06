A book is a powerful thing. It can transport us to another time and place, help us feel empathy, and change the way we see the world. Sometimes we get so caught up that when the story is over, it’s hard to let it go. If you’ve ever felt sad that a book has ended and had trouble finding something new that sparks your interest, you may have what is playfully known as a book hangover. I’ve experienced this many times, often wondering how I’ll find another book that’s as captivating as the one I’ve just finished!

If, like me, you’re looking to find your next great read, I encourage you to attend Omaha Public Library’s upcoming Book Bash on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. This popular program is like speed dating for books, but without the stress and pressure of meeting someone new. You’ll be introduced to multiple book titles in a short amount of time with several of our staff members discussing four or five titles in our library’s collection they are excited about and why. Hopefully, you’ll leave with a few titles that spark your interest, too.

The first Book Bash, held downtown at W. Dale Clark Library in February 2020, was a great success. Though COVID forced the event into a virtual format, it continued to grow in popularity. Now, for the first time since 2020, participants have the option to attend either in person or online from the comfort of their homes.

The in-person event will take place at The Living Room at The Mastercraft building, 1111 13th St., in north downtown Omaha. Space is limited and registration is required at omahalibrary.org. Those attending in person can expect time to mingle, along with snacks and beverages to enjoy. Books will be available for checkout from Omaha Public Library’s new, pop-up mobile library, “Poppy”— so be sure to bring your library card. Select titles will also be available for purchase from local booksellers.

The virtual option will be hosted via Crowdcast and participants may register at omahalibrary.org, as well. Like the in-person event, participants will have the opportunity to converse with fellow book lovers in the chat, which often leads to learning about even more great titles.

Whether in-person or online, attendees can follow along with a Book Bash booklet containing all the recommended titles — and there’s room for notes. The booklet may be picked up at one of our 13 branches or at the in-person event. Participants can also expect opportunities to win bookish prizes offered throughout the program.

For those unavailable to attend the event, there are still many ways the library can help you to find your next read. Complete the “Find Your Next Read” form under the “Services” menu at omahalibrary.org. Request either a Book Bundle or a Custom Reading List based on the reading preferences you share. Take in an episode of our podcast, “The Book Drop” (available on your favorite podcast app), to learn about even more titles that are new to you. No matter what your reading interests, Omaha Public Library is here to help you find your next great read — a surefire cure for the book hangover that’s been ailing you.