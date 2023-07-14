Caroline Cimino went to college in Italy and never left.

The Omaha Westside graduate wakes up each morning in her studio apartment to the smell of the lemon grove outside her window and to the ringing bells from the church next door.

She cycles each day around some of the most beautiful scenery in the Mediterranean.

“My family went on vacation to Italy when I was in high school, and I fell in love with it,” she said.

Italy is part of her heritage, so much so that she became a dual citizen when attending college in Florence, where she studied the Italian language.

Her great-grandfather Salvatore Cimino came from Sicily. When he arrived in the United States, he changed his name to Sam and became the patriarch of a large well-known Omaha family. He had several children and Caroline Cimino’s grandfather had 10, including her father, John. She’s one of five.

It was her mother, Holly, who introduced her children to the area in northwest Italy where Caroline Cimino now lives. It’s called Cinque Terre (Five Lands), a collection of five fishing villages in a national park that’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Holly spent six months there after graduating from college in 1982. The two of them now give tours of the area, with its gorgeous scenery and colorful houses built into the rocks along the Ligurian Sea on the Italian Riviera.

“She was just really in love with the village and the people,” Caroline Cimino said.

Now, Caroline feels the same way.

The 28-year-old said it’s the simplicity of the life there. Residents appreciate the importance of family and quality food eaten when it’s in season, she said.

“It’s almost like going back in time when you are there,” she said. “There’s laundry on the lines, food from the garden, long meals. They aren’t in a hurry to go to the next thing.”

Cimino makes a living by guiding bike tours through three villages along the coast each morning and at sunset during the high tourist months. In between, she teaches Italian online.

Many of her American clients have found her through her many social media platforms, where she is known as Riviera Dreamer, an American girl with an Italian soul. She focuses on life in Italy and the culture there and how it differs from life in the U.S.

Those social media posts have helped her expand her teaching business.

“That’s starting to become more of a full-time thing and biking is more part-time,” she said. “I enjoy it so much, and I can do it from anywhere. I have so many friends all over the U.S. now who take lessons from me.”

During her off months, when everything shuts down, she’s traveled Europe. She’s visited Spain, France, Portugal, Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria and Malta. Most are just an hour or two flight.

Along the way, Cimino met her boyfriend, Steven Ferrarini, on the dating app Hinge.

His family is from the area where she now lives. He also went to Westside, although they never met in high school, and he played basketball for a year at Creighton University.

Ferrarini, an aspiring rap artist who also is developing some online businesses, also can work from anywhere and spends as much time in Italy as possible. Because of the restrictions of his tourist visa, they’ve both returned to Omaha for part of the summer. He’ll go back to Italy in September.

Some may think Cimino’s life sounds like an episode of the television show “Emily in Paris,” although an Italian version. She’s never seen the series although it’s on her list.

“I definitely feel like I live in two worlds,” she said. “My family in the U.S. and spending some time here in the winters and having my life in Italy.”

For now, Italy is home.

“I feel like it will always be in my life,” she said. “I don’t know what that will look like since there is a lot of moving parts. But I don’t see myself ever leaving.”