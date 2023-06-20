On the longest day of the year, the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is highlighting a species known for its long necks and long legs.

The zoo will celebrate World Giraffe Day on Wednesday by hosting Q&A sessions with giraffe keepers and raising money for giraffe conservation.

Only about 117,000 giraffe remain in the wild, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Of the nine subspecies of giraffe, four are endangered, including the reticulated giraffe.

The Q&A sessions with giraffe keepers will be held outside the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Rooms entrance from 10 to 11 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the zoo. Visitors can meet one of the zoo's giraffe keepers, take home a giraffe-themed gift and enter to win a behind-the-scenes giraffe encounter.

The Omaha zoo has 10 reticulated giraffes, including Hope, the youngest member of the herd who was born in March. Hope's mother, 8-year-old Zola, did not show the expected level of maternal care toward Hope, so zoo staff had to intervene and provide Hope with around-the-clock care, which ultimately saved her life, the release said.

The zoo has created a limited-time fundraiser inspired by Hope. Two T-shirts and a tote bag designed by one of Hope's caretakers, senior hoofstock keeper Miranda Weldon, will be available online from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Friday, according to the release. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward giraffe conservation, and the zoo's conservation program will match sales up to $10,000.

Those 21 and older can also stop by Mercury at 16th and Harney Streets from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday to try the zoo-inspired cocktails on Mercury's latest menu, including the "Giraffe and Calf," the release said. A dollar of each drink purchase will go to the zoo's conservation program.

