Omaha’s Coneflower Creamery is No. 1 on Yelp’s 2023 list of the top 100 ice cream shops in the United States.

The website compiled the list by identifying ice cream businesses, then ranking them according to several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews at yelp.com between Jan. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Yelp users give the creamery high marks for its local sourcing, fresh ingredients, innovative flavors and rich taste.

“We like to call ourselves a restaurant that just serves ice cream,” co-owner Brian Langbehn told Yelp. Chef Katie Arant, who worked at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon in the Napa Valley and other top restaurants, is the other owner.

They make everything from scratch, including ice cream, cones, sauces, toppings and even sprinkles.

Popular flavors include Blackstone Butter Brickle, Archetype Coffee, Sweet Corn and a Mardi Gras ice cream that features king cake flown to Omaha from a bakery in New Orleans. That flavor, like other seasonal blends, is only available for a limited time.

They also have choices for people who are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free.

The shop opened in 2017 in the Blackstone District at 3921 Farnam St. A second location, 1241 Millwork Ave. in Millwork Commons, opened this April. Hours of operation at both are noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

This is the second year Yelp has compiled the top-100 list, and Coneflower was on it in 2022 as well.

