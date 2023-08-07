It'll be the "Best Days Ever" at the Iowa State Fair, held Aug. 10 through Aug. 20.

With 11 fun-filled, action-packed days of food, games, rides and music — there's something fun for everyone. Check out seven ways to have the "Best Days Ever" in 2023:

1. Best Thrills

Nine new rides will make their debut at the fair this year, including the Lil' Scrambler, Mega Bounce, Top Fun and Eclipse. This year will see the return of a fair favorite, the Double Ferris Wheel. In the fair's three thrill parks — Thrill Ville, Thrill Town and Thrill Zone — there's something for every fairgoer.

2. Best Ag Adventures

Experience Little Hands on the Farm, wander through The Garden, see baby animals at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center and listen to youth give "Have You Herd?" presentations about their livestock exhibits outside of the Sheep Barn. The Avenue of Breeds, located just east of the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building, showcases more than 70 breeds of animals found in Iowa.

3. Best Foods

With fair classics like the corn dog, pork chop on a stick and funnel cake, you can be sure to find old favorites, as well as new, exciting original foods. The 2023 Iowa State Fair will have 16 new food booths.

4. Best Entertainment

With 11 nights chock-full of country, classic rock, contemporary Christian, blues/reggae, alternative and Latino music, you won't want to miss a night. Tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand are also on sale now at iowastatefair.org.

5. Best Contests

Exercise your vocal cords at the Husband Calling or Hog Calling Contests or get your arm ready for the Cow Chip Throwing or Rubber Chicken Throwing contests. Try a competitive or just-for-fun game of backgammon, cribbage or checkers. Maybe you want to try the Mother-Daughter Look-A-Like, Mr. Legs, bench press or mullet contests? Find the full list of fair time contests and entry info at iowastatefair.org.

6. Best Family-Friendly Activities

Attend a Blue Ribbon Kids' Club event at the Fun Forest Stage each weekday or a special meet-and-greet each Saturday, enter the Mom Calling Contest at Pioneer Hall, show off your bubble gum or pie-eating skills on Iowa Parks and Rec Day on Aug. 17, experience the thrilling rides in Thrill Town and Thrill Ville every day. Don't miss the Barrel O' Fun magic show on the Hy-Vee Fun Forest Stage, as well as Fantastick Patrick's comedy and tricks.

7. Best Ways to Save

The best ways to save are to buy advance admission tickets before Aug. 10 to save $5 on adult tickets and $3 on tickets for children 11 and under (children 5 and under get in free). You can save on Thrill Passes, Giant Slide and Ye Old Mill at iowastatefair.org. Save time at the Cookie Building counter by buying cookie coupons online, too.