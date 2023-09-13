'Apples of North America: A Celebration of Exceptional Varieties'

by Tom Burford

The apple is one of the most iconic fruits, traditionally picked on cool fall days and used in pies, crisps, ciders and more. And there is a vast world of varieties that goes well beyond the common grocery store offerings. With names like American Beauty, Carter’s Blue and Fallawater, and flavors ranging from sweet to tart, this treasure trove of unique apples is ripe for discovery. You also will find information on growing apples at home — with specifics on planting, pruning, grafting and more — and instructions on how to preserve apples through pressing, fermenting, cooking and drying.

* * *

'The Everything Hard Cider Book'

by Drew Beechum

Then welcome to the world of hard cider. It's everywhere — it's on the menu in pubs and restaurants, and there's a dizzying array of ciders available in stores. And some cider lovers are looking for ways to create their own brew. This book takes you step-by-step into the fermentation and bottling process, with tips on finding the proper equipment, sourcing ingredients, varying flavors and creating unique packaging. With 35 adaptable recipes, you'll find everything you need to make your own distinctive and delicious beverages.

* * *

'How to Bake an Apple Pie'

by Jean Reagan

illustrated by Lee Wildish

When the weather is cool and the apples are fresh, the best thing to do is warm up by baking an apple pie. It's Grandma's favorite! Join Grandpa to create a delicious surprise to warm Grandma's heart on a chilly autumn day. Plus, you can learn a few tips and tricks from the experts — the kids.

* * *

'Who Was Johnny Appleseed?'

by Joan Holub

illustrated by Anna DiVito

The perfect biography to "bite into" in September. Children are sure to be fascinated by the eccentric and legendary Johnny Appleseed, a man who is best known for bringing apple trees to the Midwest. Over John Chapman’s lifetime, he saw the country grow and start to spread westward. Traveling alone — in bare feet and sporting a pot on his head — Johnny left his own special mark planting orchards that helped nourish new communities.

* * *

'What's an Apple?'

by Marilyn Singer

illustrated by Greg Pizzoli

What can you do with an apple? You can pick it, kick it, wash it and squash it — but don’t forget to eat it. This charming book shows readers how to find magic and joy in the beauty of everyday life.

* * *

'Hello, World! How Do Apples Grow?'

by Jill McDonald

Young children love to eat apples and go to orchards. This board book teaches toddlers all about how apples grow — from seed to sapling to tree to applesauce. This book is part of the "Hello, World!" series which is designed to introduce first nonfiction concepts to babies and toddlers.

* * *

And of course …

'The Very Hungry Caterpillar'

by Eric Carle

One sunny Sunday, the caterpillar was hatched out of a tiny egg. He was very hungry. On Monday, he ate through one apple — and still he was hungry! Children will love Carle's classic tale of a voracious caterpillar who eats his way through the days of the week and then changes into a beautiful butterfly.